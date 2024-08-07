Actor Colin Farrell Tears Up Discussing Son James’ Life With Angelman Syndrome: ‘I’m Proud of Him Every Day’
Colin Farrell has opened up about his son James’ diagnosis with Angelman syndrome – and what he is now doing to help others with similar intellectual disabilities.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Farrell, 48, discussed his 20-year-old son’s life with the rare genetic and neurological disorder during an in-depth interview set to release later this month.
He said: “I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”
Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder affecting the nervous system which results in delayed development, intellectual disability, speech impairment and problems with movement and balance, according to the National Institutes of Health.
James Farrell, whom the Irish actor shares with model Kim Bordenave, 52, was diagnosed with the disorder when he was around two years old. He is nonverbal.
The Batman actor said: “I thought he was just a chill baby, but then he just wasn’t hitting benchmarks. He wasn’t sitting up or crawling. We knew something was up developmentally.”
Farrell fought back tears during his interview with People as he recounted the day his son learned how to walk – even despite the Angelman syndrome.
It was shortly before James’ fourth birthday and the Miami Vice star “burst into tears” because it was so “amazing” and “beautiful”.
Farrell said: “I’ll never forget James’ first steps. Two weeks short of his fourth birthday. It was so profound. It was magic.
“I’ll never forget the face of determination as he just walked towards me. I burst into tears. It was amazing. To be told that he may never walk and see those first steps, I’ll just never forget it. It was so overwhelmingly beautiful.”
The two-time Golden Globe Award winner also praised James throughout the in-depth interview and acknowledged how his 20-year-old son has “worked so hard all his life” despite the rare genetic and neurological disorder trying to hold him back.
He said: “I’m proud of him every day because I just think he’s magic.”
Farrell has since announced the launch of the Colin Farrell Foundation – an organization “committed to transforming the lives of individuals and families living with an intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy, and innovative programs”.
He decided to create the foundation in honor of his son because most families affected by an intellectual disability like Angelman syndrome are left “on their own” once the person with the disability reaches the age of 21.
The Banshees of Inisherin said: “For years, I’ve wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life.
“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.
“This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is because I can’t ask James if he wants to do this.”
