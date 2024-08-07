Hot in Herre: Nelly Arrested for Possession of Ecstasy Months Before Birth of First Child

RadarOnline.com can confirm the 49-year-old rapper, born Cornell Haynes II, was at the Hollywood Casino in St. Charles, Missouri, when a police officer ran a background check on him, leading to his arrest.

Online police records show the Grammy-winning artist — who is expecting his first child with wife Ashanti, 43 — was charged with possession of a controlled substance . He was booked at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning and later released the same day.

Following his arrest, RadarOnline.com obtained a statement from Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, that claimed he was "not charged with drug possession" at all, but for "no proof of insurance."

The statement read: "Mr. Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer. After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes' winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants. The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check. Once Mr. Haynes was informed of the warrant for a no proof of insurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons."