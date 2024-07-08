Caught Red-Handed? Kanye West Accused of Sending 22-year-old Model 'Inappropriate' DMs WHILE MARRIED to Bianca Censori
Kanye West was recently accused of sending a young model “inappropriate” messages on Instagram despite being married to Bianca Censori, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a stunning development to come after West, 47, and Censori, 29, were accused of exploitation and facilitating a toxic work environment in a bombshell lawsuit filed last month, the Donda rapper was also recently accused of sending “inappropriate” messages to a 22-year-old model named Mikaela Lafuente.
According to Lafuente, the incident unfolded back in March while she and her boyfriend – 24-year-old TikTok star Bryce Hall – were in Las Vegas.
“It was funny,” the model recalled. “Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this.”
“At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't,” Lafuente continued. “The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before.”
An alleged screenshot of the model and West’s exchange showed that the rapper messaged Lafuente shortly after he and Censori returned to California following a trip to Europe.
“Back in Cali,” West reportedly messaged Lafuente before asking the 22-year-old if she wanted to “hang out and listen to the new album.”
Meanwhile, Lafuente has since slammed the rapper for the “inappropriate” Instagram messages he sent her – particularly because he is not only married but also more than twice Lafuente’s age.
“I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married,” Lafuente charged. “It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever.”
“I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship,” she continued. “Monogamy is what is accepted, and cheating is unacceptable.”
- Court Bombshell: Kanye West 'Refuses to Pay' Lawyer in Battle with Autograph Hunter, Court Told
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Vehemently Denies She Sent X-Rated Material to Yeezy Staffer: 'Thirsty Lie'
- Bombshell Yeezy Lawsuit Accuses Bianca Censori of Showing 'Hardcore' Material to Underage Employees, She Denies Claims
“If he texts other girls, I know I said no, but others might not,” the young model noted. “I do not support it. Maybe they have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Bryce Hall, Lafuente’s boyfriend, also took to X shortly after the incident to joke about the alleged situation.
“Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend…someone tell Kim,” Hall quipped. “Cmon ye… at least invite me to the hang and listen session.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lafuente’s fresh accusations against West came shortly after the rapper and his 29-year-old wife were accused of exploitation and facilitating a toxic work environment in a lawsuit filed last month.
The lawsuit alleged that West, Censori, and Milo Yiannopoulos created a toxic and exploitative work environment while developing an app to promote the embattled rapper’s music.
Flash forward to earlier this month, and it was revealed that Censori was also accused of exposing minors to pornographic material in the bombshell lawsuit against Yeezy LLC.
Censori has since denied the shocking allegations.