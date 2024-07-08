Kanye West was recently accused of sending a young model “inappropriate” messages on Instagram despite being married to Bianca Censori, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a stunning development to come after West, 47, and Censori, 29, were accused of exploitation and facilitating a toxic work environment in a bombshell lawsuit filed last month, the Donda rapper was also recently accused of sending “inappropriate” messages to a 22-year-old model named Mikaela Lafuente.