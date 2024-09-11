Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Fiery Debate Against Donald Trump, Signs Post as 'Childless Cat Lady'

She went on to acknowledge how Trump accepted a fake endorsement created with artificial intelligence last month, saying: “Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.