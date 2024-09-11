Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Fiery Debate Against Donald Trump, Signs Post as 'Childless Cat Lady'
Taylor Swift is rallying her army of super-fans to turn out in support of Kamala Harris.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star, 34, made waves as she took to social media to endorse Harris after the vice president's first-ever debate against former president Donald Trump devolved into a heated war of words.
Immediately after the ABC News event, Swift penned a lengthy Instagram post, writing: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”
She went on to acknowledge how Trump accepted a fake endorsement created with artificial intelligence last month, saying: “Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.
"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.
“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.
Swift continued: "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”
As she wrapped up her post, the Anti-Hero singer told Swifties: "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."
Swift also reminded her fans to register to vote as she promised to provide useful information and links to make it easier for them to cast their ballots.
She signed the message: "With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady," taking a jest at a comment made by Trump's running-mate, J.D. Vance, who said the country was being run by "childless cat ladies" under the Biden-Harris administration.
