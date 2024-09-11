Kamala Harris Hits at Donald Trump Crowd Size, Joking Supporters 'Leave Rallies Early Out of Boredom' in Tense First-Ever Debate

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harris, 59, jokingly encouraged viewers to check out an event hosted by Trump, 78, saying: "It's a really interesting thing to watch."

Kamala Harris blasted Donald Trump rallies as "boring" in their first-ever presidential debate on Tuesday night, hitting on a sensitive subject for the former president who has placed much emphasis on crowd size.

The Democrat continued: "He will talk about windmills causing cancer! And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom."

She was referring to the GOP candidate's strange comments about the "late great" Silence of the Lambs villain.

As the back-and-forth between the rivals grew increasingly heated on the ABC News debate stage, Harris quipped: "You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter."

Harris went on to say: "the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."

Trump fired back by leveraging his own insults about Harris' rallies.

He claimed "people don't go to them" because there's "no reason", before accusing the VP of "bussing" people in and "paying them to be there".

He added: "So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."