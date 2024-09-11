Kamala Harris Hits at Donald Trump Crowd Size, Joking Supporters 'Leave Rallies Early Out of Boredom' in Tense First-Ever Debate
Kamala Harris blasted Donald Trump rallies as "boring" in their first-ever presidential debate on Tuesday night, hitting on a sensitive subject for the former president who has placed much emphasis on crowd size.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harris, 59, jokingly encouraged viewers to check out an event hosted by Trump, 78, saying: "It's a really interesting thing to watch."
As the back-and-forth between the rivals grew increasingly heated on the ABC News debate stage, Harris quipped: "You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter."
She was referring to the GOP candidate's strange comments about the "late great" Silence of the Lambs villain.
The Democrat continued: "He will talk about windmills causing cancer! And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom."
Harris went on to say: "the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."
Trump fired back by leveraging his own insults about Harris' rallies.
He claimed "people don't go to them" because there's "no reason", before accusing the VP of "bussing" people in and "paying them to be there".
He added: "So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."
The heated back-and-forth also saw Trump accuse Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, of supporting "baby executions", which the vice president denied.
A big question ahead of the event was whether Trump would resort to his usual personal attacks or listen to his advisers and keep remarks to policy issues. As they faced off, moderators were forced to interrupt Trump several times to keep the debate on schedule.
At one point, when Harris spoke up during a response by Trump, the former president said "Quiet, please", in reference to her infamous remark, "I'm speaking", during a past debate.
Trump and Harris stood at podiums customized to bridge their height difference at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The event featured no live audience, and was moderated by Davis of ABC New Live Prime and World News Tonight's David Muir.
Going into the event, the candidates were neck-and-neck in key swing states as Trump trailed Harris in fundraising for the month of August.
An NPR/CBS News/Marist poll released Tuesday morning said 70% of Americans planned to tune in to the debate, and about one-third of those surveyed predicted the showdown would influence their vote
