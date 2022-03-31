Machine Gun Kelly Was With Taylor Hawkins Just Two Days Before Drummer's Shocking Death

Unfortunately, both of the bands’ sets were canceled due to inclement weather, but Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl reportedly invited Kelly back to his and the rest of the Foo Fighters’ hotel to have drinks.

“I walked up, and I got out the elevator, all 20 of us, and Taylor, Dave, the whole Foo Fighters team but especially Taylor, he went up to every single one of us and gave us our moment,” the Wild Boy singer shared. “Every single one of us, down to my assistant. ‘You’re from Topanga? Oh, I’m from Topanga.’ Dude, such a beautiful soul.”