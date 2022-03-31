Grammys Set To 'Honor' Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins, No Word If Band Will Participate

CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events Jack Sussman spoke to Variety, saying, "We will honor his memory in some way."

Adding that bosses haven't figured out what yet, Sussman added, "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end."

There's no official word on whether or not Hawkins’ bandmates will take part in the award show's tribute. The Foo Fighters canceled all scheduled concert dates after suffering the tragic loss of their friend and drummer.