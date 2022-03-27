'Heroin, Marijuana, Antidepressants, Opioids': Deathly Drug Cocktail Found Inside ‘Foo Fighters’ Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Five-Star Hotel Room In Bogota

Colombian journalist Luis Carlos Velez claimed earlier today that a police officer who entered Hawkins' room told prosecutors he saw a 'cocaine-like' white powder at the scene of Hawkins' death.

Velez said, "In the room, Colombian authorities found an empty beer can, an opened bottle of vodka, a Coca-Cola bottle and some other articles which are being analyzed by authorities."

He continued, "Witnesses at the hotel tell me Taylor Hawkins called the front desk for help due to "chest pain" before being found dead in his room."

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo claims several hallucinogens — including LSD — were also found in the late rocker's hotel room.