Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50

Mar. 25 2022, Published 11:48 p.m. ET

Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins has reportedly passed away at age 50.

The news of his heartbreaking passing came Friday night. Despite there still being no disclosed cause regarding his passing, his band did make a statement to confirm that their close member did sadly pass away.

taylor hawkins foo fighter dead png
Source: Mega

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” David Grohl and The Foo Fighters family have sadly since announced. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

taylor hawkins foo fighter dead png
Source: Mega

According to reports, the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform a festival in Bogota, Colombia, when Hawkins was found unresponsive in the hotel room he was residing in in preparation for the show.

The Foo Fighters have since announced that they will not be performing in the previously scheduled festival in lieu of the recent heartbreaking developments.

