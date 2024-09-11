Your tip
Ryan Reynolds 'Battling With PR and Branding Experts' to Put 'Positive Spin' on Wife Blake Lively's String of Scandals

Ryan Reynolds is ready to do his part to fix Blake Lively's tarnished reputation.

Sept. 11 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Blake Lively's latest film It Ends With Us may have been a hit at the box office – but all the drama surrounding the film has cast a shadow over an otherwise flawless career.

RadarOnline.com can reveal her husband Ryan Reynolds plans to rescue her battered reputation.

Blake Lively posed by herself on the red carpet at the It Ends With Us premiere.

A source said: "Ryan is deeply invested in helping Blake navigate this situation.

"With his keen eye for branding and his ability to turn any situation into a winning moment, Ryan is working closely with Blake's team to reframe her public image in light of these troubling allegations."

While promoting the film adaptation of the hit Colleen Hoover book, Lively, 37, was accused of downplaying the seriousness of domestic abuse, dismissing pregnancy cravings as a "lie", bullying reporters and clashing with her co-star and the director of the film, Justin Baldoni.

The source continued: "Blake is aware she needs to act fast.

"The comparisons to Ellen DeGeneres' fall from grace are already circulating."

Baldoni posed with his wife, Emily, at the premiere.

Reynolds, 47, is known as a marketing powerhouse around Hollywood – thanks to his success with his ventures like Mint Mobile, Aviation Gin, and the Deadpool trilogy.

The source added: "Ryan might be her last shot at salvaging her reputation."

Lively was under fire while on her promotional tour – especially after fans noticed she and Baldoni, 40, were seemingly doing press separately.

Then came news friction was on set, which only got worse once executive producer Lively got her husband involved.

Despite the scandal, the movie still made $50million on opening weekend.

Reynolds allegedly rewrote the dialogue for the film's "iconic rooftop scene" after his wife requested a change.

That was news to the film's screenwriter, Christy Hall, who said she'd believed it had been improvised.

Lively also reportedly hired her own editor to make an alternate cut of It Ends With Us separate from Baldoni's original vision.

The editor was allegedly the same one who crafted Reynolds' summer blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Baldoni posed with a lot of people on the red carpet, just not Lively.

As the strife from the film's production began to leak to the public, including Lively's claims Baldoni fat-shamed her, the Jane the Virgin star was forced to hire a crisis PR team.

Despite all of that, Baldoni still claimed Lively was a "powerhouse".

He said: "She is a dynamic creative. She had her hands in every part of this production, and everything she touched she made better."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

