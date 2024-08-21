Queen of Mean? How Blake Lively Went From Hollywood's Golden Girl to Claims She's Phony, Bitter and Out of Control
Blake Lively has been on a world tour promoting her newest film It Ends with Us – but it hasn't come without controversy.
Lively, who is married to Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds, 47, rose to fame on the U.S. TV show Gossip Girl.
Since then, the actress has amassed a $30million net worth thanks to her film roles and brand deals.
However, it has seen the actress, 36, hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Most recently for her rift with her It Ends With Us film director Justin Baldoni.
The pair were not pictured together at the film premiere or any screenings – and the actress even unfollowed him on Instagram.
Lively claimed she felt "fat shamed" by Baldoni – who allegedly asked a trainer how much the actress weighed before filming a scene with her.
The star has also been slammed by fans and critics over her alleged behavior in recent years as resurfaced interviews continue popping up.
In It Ends With Us, Lively plays florist Lily Bloom and who ends up in an abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid, who is played by the film’s director and star Baldoni.
Critics of the film have called Lively "shallow" due to her behavior during press tours and insulting survivors of domestic abuse.
The New York Times even accused her of treating the film as "a tool to sell her hair" care brand.
Meanwhile, a Guardian writer commented: "Lively seems more interested in marketing her brands than anything else."
Lively was also called "tone deaf" by another critic for failing to mention the film's initial message.
Instead, she discussed trivial topics such as a dream job and zodiac signs during the chat with cast members Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer.
The actress also caused backlash when asking her social media followers to dress in florals for when they go to watch her film.
This led to a comment on Instagram branding the star "tone deaf" and attracting more than 20,000 likes.
Journalist Kjersti Flaa's interview with the star over a decade ago resurfaced after the actress' comments.
Flaa said in a YouTube video: "After I posted the interview with Blake Lively that a lot of people have been watching, I got so many questions from people asking why I decided to post that interview now, eight years later.
"And the reason for that is, I got contacted by another reporter who told me a story that was a little similar to this one that he experienced."
She said she and the other journalist started "comparing notes" about the star.
Flaa continued: "I just felt like, 'You know what? It's not OK to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out.' And so that's the reason why I did that now, so much later."
The journalist admitted it "took a while" to "get over" her experience with Lively.
She added: "It affected me for a while because it made me nervous when I was interviewing other people after that.
"I blamed myself for it for a long time because I felt like I did or said something wrong. And that's the reason why I waited so long."
Flaa admitted she "hadn't read up about all the other controversy that was going on with Blake Lively and her new movie".
She said: "It was kind of a coincidence, I have to say, that this ended up being posted right now."
In the video, it sees Fla congratulate Lively on her "little bump" as she announces she is pregnant with her and Reynold' second child.
Lively replied: "Congrats on your little bump."
Flaa told Daily Mail the experience was painful because she couldn't conceive.
In another interview with Extra TV, Lively interrupted the reporter to plug her range.
Then, during a red carpet event for It Ends With Us last week, Lively was called out for dismissing a question about domestic violence.
The reporter asked if a survivor could approach her to talk to her about her character.
Lively responded sarcastically: "Ask for my address or my phone number. Or I could just share my location with you."
