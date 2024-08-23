Ellen DeGeneres Finally Opens Up After Career Imploded Over 'Toxic Bully' Claims: 'I Got Canceled for Being Mean!'

She wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about her Hollywood downfall for the first time since she was "canceled" from the industry over allegations of fostering a toxic workplace.

The comedian, during her standup show at Radio City Music Hall on August 1, said: "I got kicked out of show business because I'm mean!

"Eventually, they're going to kick me out again for being old!"