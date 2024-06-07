'Toxic' Ellen Eating Crow: DeGeneres Rebuilding Career After Hitting Rock Bottom and ‘Hating it’
Once the queen bee of talk TV, Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly eating a huge heaping of humble pie as she attempts to revive her career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim Ellen, 66, is struggling to make a comeback as a stand-up comic starting at rock bottom.
The toppled 66-year-old, who plummeted to the pits over charges her top-rated daytime talk show was a toxic workplace, is in the midst of a new comedy stand-up tour. In her latest act, Ellen reportedly pokes fun at herself and tries to make light of her shocking fall from grace.
But sources claim she's eating crow and hating it!
"The one good part of all this is that, by returning to stand-up, Ellen actually has an outlet for some of the anger she feels about how things ended," an insider spilled to the Globe.
"And she gets to play to her strengths, because Ellen is still a formidable live performer and can electrify an audience with her unique energy."
"But I would not describe Ellen as a 'happy warrior,'" the source noted. "She's wearing her grumpiness on her sleeve and being refreshingly honest about the beatdown she took during the height of her scandal."
The tipster added, "It all makes her a lot more sympathetic to show her angry side a little bit."
- Ellen DeGeneres Reflects on Becoming 'the Most Hated Person in America' During Comeback Comedy Tour
- 'Ghosted by Ellen': Julie Bowen Left Without Career Path After DeGeneres Groomed Her for Talk Show Takeover
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends SLAM Todrick Hall For Implying Ellen DeGeneres Drama Pushed DJ To Take His Own Life
The ousted tyrant's world came crashing down in the summer of 2020, when bombshell reports pinned her to the center of a toxic workplace scandal.
By 2022, her celeb talk show was axed as her popularity in Hollywood plummeted — despite denying the scandal. Now, she's in comeback mode, collecting material for her tour and upcoming Netflix special.
The insider explained, "Ellen accepts what happened to her, but only barely."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ellen's reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, Ellen is embracing her role as the "most hated person in America" on her comedy tour.
During a recent show at Club Largo in L.A., the former talk show host told the sold-out crowd that she was "kicked out of show business" for "being mean."
"The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news. The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline," Ellen said.
"There's no mean people in show business... I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps," the ousted host added. "Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f--- yourself,' people would've been pleasantly surprised."
Ellen admitted that she "didn't know how to be a boss" and "went to 'Charlie's Chuckle Hutt'" instead of business school.