Harris Facing Furious Sex Workers' Calls for Support After She Backed Disastrous Trafficking Bill During Trump's Reign

By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 23 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris is facing desperate calls from sex workers to help reign in the widespread repression, criminalization and dangers workers face every day. RadarOnline.com can reveal a group known as Sex Workers Outreach Project-USA sent an open letter to the Democratic nominee outlining what they hope she can achieve if elected to office.

Source: MEGA The sex workers asked Harris to implement an increase in protections for them if she beats Donald Trump on November 5.

The letter said: "Dear Kamala, We come to you from the trenches of providing services and support to our community to ask you to hear us. We stand at a pivotal moment. "This coming November, we have the chance to elect our first female President of the United States. However, there are some concerns we need to address before stepping into the voting booth and checking the box next to your name."

It continued: "Sex work is work. For many of us, it is a chosen profession, a means to support our families, and a pathway to financial independence. "Yet, despite the legitimacy of our work, we face relentless stigma, discrimination, and criminalization. These systemic injustices not only undermine our safety and dignity but also perpetuate cycles of poverty and marginalization. And FOSTA/SESTA hurt us. You not only voted for it, you helped craft the damn thing."

Source: MEGA A group known as Sex Workers Outreach Project-USA sent a letter to Harris pleading with her last month.

According to the letter, the group acknowledges the work Harris, 59, has done to help combat and stop sex trafficking – a goal the group said they share with Harris. However, in the process, the work "has had severe unintended consequences for consensual adult sex workers". The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA/SESTA) was a series of laws enacted by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

Sources say the law changed section 230 of the 1996 Communication Decency Act preventing workers from advertising their services online. The presidential hopeful made a slight nod to her work during her fiery 39-minute speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

She said: "I fought against the cartels who traffic in guns and drugs and human beings. "Who threaten the security of our border and the safety of our communities. And I will tell you, these fights were not easy, and neither were the elections that put me in those offices. We were underestimated at practically every turn."

Source: MEGA Harris touted her sex trafficking record at the DNC on Thursday.

During her passionate speech, Harris also took aim at Trump, 78, and his many legal troubles. She said: "And now, for an entirely different set of crimes, he was found guilty of fraud by a jury of everyday Americans. And separately, found liable for committing sexual abuse.

Harris also warned attendees, should he assume office, Trump would resume his attack on the middle class and give himself and his billionaire friends "another round of tax breaks, that will add $5trillion to the national debt". She continued: "All while he intends to enact what, in effect, is a national sales tax, that would raise prices on middle-class families by almost $4,000 a year."

Source: MEGA The plea from workers comes shortly after an interview of Harris touting her support for sex workers resurfaced.

The letter comes after a 2020 interview with the vice president advocating for sex workers resurfaced. She said: "Back when I was DA, over 15 years ago, I was advocating then that we have to stop arresting these prostitutes.

"On the issue of providing a safe place for sex workers, I am a huge advocate for that. Always have been." When asked directly if she thought sex work was a legitimate career path, she said: "I think so, I do. When you're talking about consenting adults, I think that, yes, we should really consider that we can't criminalize consensual behavior."

Source: MEGA The letter also comes after verified deepfake image claiming Harris herself was once a sex worker was being passed around on the internet.

The letter also comes after deepfake images of Harris have been making the rounds online. One photo was sent around by a far-right user on X. It shows a black-and-white photo of a young woman in profile who the user claims to be Harris in the 1980s working as a sex worker.

The image has gone viral, but a UK-based fact checking agency managed to track down the photographer. The photographer called the claim a "pathetic reach" – as at the time the photo was taken, Harris was attending law school in San Francisco Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

