Democrats Mocked as 'Low-Testosterone Soy Boys' After CNN Anchor Says Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff Appeal to Anti Hulk Hogan 'Gun-Toting' Alphas

During her appearance following the third night of the DNC, Bash said the Democrats are hoping to win the support of men who prefer Governor Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff over professional wrestler Hulk Hogan – who made a viral appearance at Donald Trump's Republican National Convention.

The State of the Union co-anchor said: "They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures.

"Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC."