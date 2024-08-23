Democrats Mocked as 'Low-Testosterone Soy Boys' After CNN Anchor Says Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff Appeal to Anti Hulk Hogan 'Gun-Toting' Alphas
Conservatives are firing shots at men who support the Democratic Party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal CNN's Dana Bash recently suggested the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket might appeal to men who may not be as macho as their Republican counterparts.
During her appearance following the third night of the DNC, Bash said the Democrats are hoping to win the support of men who prefer Governor Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff over professional wrestler Hulk Hogan – who made a viral appearance at Donald Trump's Republican National Convention.
The State of the Union co-anchor said: "They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures.
"Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC."
Bash added the Dems are trying to appeal to men who "understand that it's okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman."
"That is something they are really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base."
Jake Tapper agreed, saying the party was looking for "different definitions of masculinity" than some of the men who appeared at the "testosterone-y" RNC – like Hogan, UFC's Dana White and outspoken Trump supporter Kid Rock.
The Trump campaign agreed the DNC is different from the RNC, calling it "low energy".
Trump's campaign communications director said: "The DNC is definitely low energy and low impact, with Democrats screaming and yelling with no message other than disgusting personal attacks and outright lies.
"Contrast that with the RNC and President Trump who has offered a positive vision for America."
Bash's comments quickly went viral on social media.
Libs of TikTok said on X: "Dana Bash says Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff ‘can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone laden gun toting guy'.
"They admit Democrat men are a bunch of low T soy boys."
Another account added: "She literally said that Tim Walz appeals to low T beta males. What is funny is that both Democrats and Republicans will cheer this for completely opposite reasons."
Others took issue with Bash's suggestion you could not be a wrestling fan who likes to hunt while also being a loving husband.
During Hogan's appearance at the RNC, the wrestling legend made his signature macho move of tearing off his shirt with his bare hands.
This time it was to reveal a Trump/Vance shirt underneath.
He screamed to the crowd: "Enough was enough and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother.
"Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again."
