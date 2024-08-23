Trump Loses It: Don Fires Off More Than 50 Fuming Truth Social Posts to 'Fact Check' Kamala Harris' 38-Minute DNC Speech Take-Down
Donald Trump wasn't going to let Kamala Harris have the spotlight all to herself on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
RadarOnline.com can reveal while Vice President Harris took the stage to officially accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and fired off a dizzying amount of posts to "fact check" her speech.
As Harris gave a moving 38-minute speech, Trump fired off over 50 posts on his social media forum mostly populated by his diehard supporters.
Trump teased that he would be on Truth Social in order to "fact check" his opponent – but instead he just reiterated previous attacks against Harris.
Trump, without elaborating further, posted: "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?"
Some of his other posts were based on more common themes he and Harris, 59, have gone back and forth about – including abortion rights and border security.
On abortion rights, he said: "Everybody, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives, wanted Roe v. Wade TERMINATED, and brought back to the States."
For the most part, President Trump seemed to be following along with Harris' speech and reacting in real-time.
But there was one theme he returned to more than others – the fact Harris has had three years as vice president to implement the policies her campaign is now pushing.
Trump, 78, wrote: "The Border Bill is one of the worst ever written, would have allowed millions of people into our Country, and it's only a political ploy by her!
"It legalizes Illegal Immigration, and is a TOTAL DISASTER, WEAK AND INEFFECTIVE! She doesn't need a Bill. As President, Crooked Joe and her could have just said, 'CLOSE THE BORDER!' like I did – I didn't have a Bill, I didn't need a Bill.
"The Border Patrol respected me, they did their job. We had the Safest Border in Recorded History!"
He said in another post: "She's done nothing for three and a half years but talk, and that's what she's doing tonight, she's complaining about everything but doing nothing! She should leave the Speech right now, go to Washington, D.C., close the Border, allow fracking in Pennsylvania and other places, and start doing the things she's complaining about aren't done."
Trump wrote in yet another: "No specific programs, ALL TALK, NO ACTION – Why didn't she do it three and a half years ago?"
As Trump was busy on Truth Social, other onlookers took to X to react to his attacks.
One fan wrote: "Trump is losing his f---ing mind tonight over on Truth Social. He is in complete panic mode knowing that he is going to lose to a Black woman and quite possibly spend the rest of his life in prison."
Another tweeted: "Trump's Truth Social feed is rivaling any of the memorable tweet storms from the old days. Defcon 4-level posting here."
After the convention, a still heated Trump called Fox News. While speaking to Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, he angrily accused Harris of wanting to raise taxes as he was heard hitting buttons on his phone.
Following the star-studded DNC, Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will return to the campaign trail hoping to increase her current four-point lead over Trump.
Trump and his controversial running mate, J.D. Vance, are in Nevada this week.
