VERY Dirty Politics: Sick JD Vance Supporters Branded 'Weird Cult' for Carrying Around 'Sperm Samples' From Trump's Running Mate to Mock Tim Walz Over IVF Journey
If Democrats didn't think MAGA supporters were "weird" by now, they certainly think they're cruel following their latest stunt.
Supporters of Donald Trump were seen parading around sperm collection cups branded with J.D. Vance's image in an apparent attempt to mock Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, who conceived his daughter through IVF, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
MAGA diehards' latest show of support for the Republican ticket were plastic collection cups featuring Vance's face along with text that read "full family kit". Images of the supporters went viral online, sparking backlash and raising eyebrows over the bizarre display.
One X user commented: "not helping with the weirdo allegations lmao."
Another said: "This is weird as hell."
A third joked: "This is a new level of bats--- crazy weird."
The "weird" stunt came after similarly strange and controversial remarks from Vance, including his apparent disdain for "childless cat ladies" and those without traditional nuclear families.
During a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Vance claimed the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too".
He added: "It's just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"
Harris has no biological children, but she's a stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff's two adult children from his previous marriage. Buttigieg adopted twins with husband Chasten.
While Walz was not included in Vance's 2021 attack, he has openly discussed the fertility struggles he and his wife Gwen faced.
At a Harris campaign rally, Walz told the crowd: "This one’s personal for me about IVF and reproductive care. When we wanted to have children, we went through years of fertility treatment."
The Minnesota governor slammed Vance over his strong opposition to IVF and support of harsh restrictions on reproductive care and family planning.
During a recent interview with MSNBC, Walz doubled down on his support for fertility treatments, saying: "Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children."
Although Walz has mentioned IVF several times while sharing his family story, Gwen recently cleared the air and revealed they did not use IVF treatment to conceive but rather a process called intrauterine insemination.
Gwen said in a statement: "Like so many who have experienced these challenges, we kept it largely to ourselves at the time – not even sharing the details with our wonderful and close family. The only person who knew in detail what we were going through was our next-door neighbor.
"She was a nurse and helped me with the shots I needed as part of the IUI process. I’d rush home from school and she would give me the shots to ensure we stayed on track."
Similar to IVF, intrauterine insemination, also known as IUI, is a common fertility treatment in which sperm is placed directly into the uterus.
It's common for those experiencing infertility issues to begin treatments with IUI before attempting IVF.
