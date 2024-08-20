Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Investigators Believe Tennessee Couple Locked Up Nonverbal Autistic Child in Storage Trunk with Urine-Soaked Blankets

Pair Accused of Locking Autistic Child in Trunk
Source: Carter County Detention Center

Sean Moody (left) and Mikki Moody (right) were arrested after investigators determined they allegedly locked a 7-year-old autistic child in a storage box with urine-soaked bedding, officials said.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Officers were looking into adult abuse allegations in Tennessee when they learned a man and woman allegedly locked a nonverbal child in a storage trunk in an unsanitary home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 7, an investigation was launched after officials discovered 39-year-old Sean Moody allegedly abused his developmentally disabled sister, for whom he served as a caregiver, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Article continues below advertisement
Pair Accused of Locking Autistic Child in Trunk
Source: MEGA

Police were investigating possible adult abuse allegations when they discovered the 7-year-old autistic child, officials said.

On Aug. 15, the TBI obtained an arrest warrant and Moody was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

That same day, deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office worked with the TBI to execute a search warrant at the Elizabethton home of Sean Moody and 36-year-old Mikki Moody, authorities said.

Pair Accused of Locking Autistic Child in Trunk
Source: UNSPLASH

Sean Moody was initially arrested for alleged abuse of his sister, police said.

Investigators said they determined a 7-year-old autistic and nonverbal child lived in the home.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, investigator Preston White called the living conditions of the residence “unsanitary.”

Article continues below advertisement
Pair Accused of Locking Autistic Child in Trunk
Source: UNSPLASH

Officers said the residence was 'unsanitary' and they found human and animal feces on the floor.

MORE ON:
crime

White said “multiple electrical wall outlets contained exposed wiring” and there was animal and human feces on the floor.

Investigators also found a brown-colored storage trunk in the living room of the residence, which contained urine-soaked blankets, a pillow, half-eaten pizza and clothes with blood on them, according to officials.

Article continues below advertisement
Pair Accused of Locking Autistic Child in Trunk
Source: UNSPLASH

Authorities also found a storage trunk, which the pair allegedly put the child at times.

Investigators believe Mikki and Sean Moody allegedly would lock the child in the storage trunk with food.

Officials did not specify the suspects’ relationship with the juvenile victim.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikki and Sean Moody were arrested and each charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect, and child endangerment, officials said. This is in addition to the adult abuse charge Sean Moody was already facing.

Both were booked into the Carter County Detention Center. Mikki was released after posting a $75,000 bond, and Sean Moody remains in custody, authorities said.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.