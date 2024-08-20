Home > Exclusive Details > Celebrity Death Exclusive Details Phil Donahue's VERY HAPPY Final Days: His Actress Wife Marlo Swore by Sex to Keep Them Young and Fit Into Their 80s Source: MEGA Marlo Thomas revealed she and her late husband would be intimate with each other as a way to stay young. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 20 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Phil Donahue was happy right until the end – thanks to his wife’s love of sex in their 80s as part of her keep-fit regime. RadarOnline.com can reveal his actress wife, Marlo Thomas, was dedicated to maintaining a high libido by pampering their appearances.

A source close to the pair once revealed Thomas' secret to a happy marriage was keeping "fit" and "attractive" in order to "enjoy an active sex life." According to the source, the former beauty icon worked hard to maintain her appearance, looking as "slim" as "her days as a working actress."

Source: MEGA Marlo Thomas revealed she and her late husband Phil Donahue would regularly make time to be intimate with each other.

Before Donahue's death, his beloved wife maintained a rigorous workout schedule, routinely indulged in facials and pampered herself with salon appointments. Insiders said Marlo's logic was that if a woman felt "sexy and happy", she would feel better about being intimate with her partner.

Source: MEGA According to the couple, the time together made them both feel fit and younger.

The source added: "Phil and Marlo got married later in life and put all the inhibitions of their earlier days behind them when they became man and wife." As husband and wife, the couple vowed to enjoy "each other completely" in their twilight years – and as a result they dedicated time to nurture "a healthy sex life."

Source: MEGA Phil Donahue passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.

Their romance began in 1977. Thomas met her future husband when she appeared as a guest on his show Donahue and claimed to have fallen in love with the man at first sight. Three years later, Donahue and his three kids moved from Chicago to New York to be with Thomas.

Source: MEGA According to Thomas, it was love at first sight when she met her soon to be husband.

Thomas told AARP Magazine in 2011: "From the very first day, I decided that I was not going to try to be a 'mother' to Phil's children in the traditional sense – they already had a mom– but, instead, to be their friend. "I'm proud to say that the friendships I established with them are as strong today as they were 30 years ago – even stronger."

Later that year, Thomas and Donahue tied the knot and remained married until his death this past weekend. As RadarOnline.com reported, Donahue passed away at the age of 88 at his home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Sunday following a long illness.

Source: MEGA Donahue uprooted his entire life to be near Thomas.

His family said in a statement: "Donahue died at his home surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie." Thomas later paid tribute to her husband.

She wrote in an emotional Instagram post: "Hello, friend. I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts."

Source: MEGA Donahue’s wife thanked all her loyal Instagram followers for the support they showed.

She continued: "But I didn't want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you've let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years. "As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you've been sharing.

"Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip. Love, Marlo." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

