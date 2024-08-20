TikTok Mom Gunned Down on Video While Filming with Friend in Kitchen: ‘She Didn’t Deserve What Happened’

Kaitlynn Lee (left) was reportedly filming a TikTok video with a friend when her ex fatally shot her in the head, police said.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to an apartment in New Albany for a shot-fired report, according to the New Albany Police.

A young mother of three in Indiana was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend while she and a friend filmed a TikTok video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kaitlynn's friend said the pair had a 'toxic relationship' and they were 'always at odds,' officials said.

Authorities said Lee was at the apartment with her friend when she was murdered . Lee’s friend told police they were making a TikTok video when they heard banging at the window, according to court documents obtained by WAVE .

Kaitlynn was a mother of three before being gunned down by her ex, officials said.

Before Lee was struck by bullets, the friend claimed she saw Lee’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Thompson, standing outside the window, allegedly aiming the gun at Lee, police said.

The friend said she then heard Lee ask, “What are you doing here?” just before two to three gunshots rang out.

Kaitlynn and her friend were recording a TikTok video when the incident took place.

Authorities said the friend alleged Thompson and Lee had a toxic relationship and they were “always at odds” with each other.

Pamela Greenwell, Lee’s aunt, reportedly noted her niece had moved three times in the past four months because of Thompson.

"In April of this year, she called me and he had beat her really badly," Greenwell told WAVE. "And I went and picked her up. And she was blue and black, like all over. He was arrested and brought down here to county jail. They issued an EPO to protect Kaitlynn and it didn’t protect her. It didn’t protect her."