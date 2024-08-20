TikTok Mom Gunned Down on Video While Filming with Friend in Kitchen: ‘She Didn’t Deserve What Happened’
A young mother of three in Indiana was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend while she and a friend filmed a TikTok video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Aug. 10, officers responded to an apartment in New Albany for a shot-fired report, according to the New Albany Police.
Responding officers found 25-year-old Kaitlynn Lee with a fatal gunshot wound.
Authorities said Lee was at the apartment with her friend when she was murdered. Lee’s friend told police they were making a TikTok video when they heard banging at the window, according to court documents obtained by WAVE.
The friend said she then heard Lee ask, “What are you doing here?” just before two to three gunshots rang out.
Before Lee was struck by bullets, the friend claimed she saw Lee’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Thompson, standing outside the window, allegedly aiming the gun at Lee, police said.
Authorities said the friend alleged Thompson and Lee had a toxic relationship and they were “always at odds” with each other.
Pamela Greenwell, Lee’s aunt, reportedly noted her niece had moved three times in the past four months because of Thompson.
"In April of this year, she called me and he had beat her really badly," Greenwell told WAVE. "And I went and picked her up. And she was blue and black, like all over. He was arrested and brought down here to county jail. They issued an EPO to protect Kaitlynn and it didn’t protect her. It didn’t protect her."
Investigators determined Thompson ran from the scene and called his brother crying. The brother told police that while he was on the phone with Thompson, the suspect allegedly admitted to shooting Lee in the head and killing her.
Thompson phoned 911 and allegedly told police he had shot the mother of his child and he would turn himself in, court documents state.
Police quickly detained Thompson and he allegedly told them he wanted to see if Lee was with any men inside the apartment despite the no-contact order, authorities said.
Detectives were able to review the TikTok video, which showed Lee and her friend laughing, dancing and singing before they stopped and turned away from the camera, looking towards the back kitchen window where Thompson allegedly was standing, officials said.
A blast is seen near the window before the video abruptly ends, police said.
Thompson was arrested and faces charges of murder, invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness, and unlawful carrying of a handgun, authorities said.
He was booked into Floyd County Jail and was being held without bond. His trial has been set for March 24.
