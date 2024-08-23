Your tip
Scandal-Struck RFK Jr Pulls Out of Presidential Race in Arizona — as Trump Declares He'd 'Certainly Be Open' to Team-Up

RFK JR. and Trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially filed the paperwork to drop out of the presidential election in the hopes Donald Trump will give him a spot in his administration.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially filed the paperwork to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his campaign was plagued with multiple scandals.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the independent third-party candidate and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, have issued a "voluntary withdrawal" from November's election.

Kennedy's departure from the race comes after sources said he would deliver a speech on Friday in Arizona to discuss his "path forward".

A source posted a photo of the withdrawal papers to X showing Kennedy, 70, signed the document and it was approved by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

rfkjr
Source: MEGA

Scandal-ridden RFK Jr. is now expected to endorse Donald Trump.

Prior to signing the documents, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy expressed interest in joining with Republican nominee Donald Trump in hopes of securing a job in his potential administration.

This week, Trump said he would "certainly be open" to working with Kennedy – provided he dropped out of the race and endorsed him over opponent Kamala Harris.

Kenndy, a former environmental lawyer, based his campaign on rejecting large corporations and small-state liberalism.

Sources say Kennedy would have likely received around 5% of the vote in November – which both Trump, 78, and Harris, 59, will seek to absorb to secure the election.

rfkjr
Source: TWITTER/@CitizenFreePres

Kennedy and his running mate signed a "voluntary withdrawal" form to leave the race on Thursday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy's failed presidential campaign's head publicist is one of the world's most notorious madams.

Self-styled former "Manhattan Madam" Kristin Davis exclusively told us she had been "head advisor" for a "political action committee" supporting RFK Jr.

She told us: "I have been a head advisor for a PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., driven by my deep belief in his vision and potential as a candidate."

Kennedy's campaign also suffered a massive blow when a brutal exposé alleged he sexually assaulted a former babysitter.

rfkjr
Source: MEGA

Kennedy's campaign has been the subject of several scandals since launching last year.

Eliza Cooney, now 48, said when she was 23 she was hired by Kennedy to look after his kids and assist in his environmental law clinic at Pace University during the week.

During one interaction with Kennedy and a volunteer named Murray Fisher, the woman claimed he wouldn't stop touching her leg.

Cooney wrote about the experience in a diary entry, saying: "From everything everybody says about the Kennedys + their Babysitters, they had me worried.

"Like I have to watch out, be careful. And the other night in the kitchen w/ Murray I could have sworn he was touching my leg + hand. It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn't paying attention. Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away. It was like he was on something or really tired or was missing Mary or was testing me."

rfk jr pr guru notorious manhattan madam brought down eliot spitzer
Source: MEGA/Vanity Fair

An exposé revealed Kennedy allegedly ate the barbecued remains of a dog before a trip to Korea in 2010.

The allegations were in the same exposé revealing Kennedy posed for a photograph with the barbequed remains of a dog.

According to the source who published the photo, the picture was snapped in 2010 just before Kennedy took a trip to Asia.

The source said: "The picture's intent seems to have been comedic – Kennedy and his companion are pantomiming – but for the recipient it was disturbing evidence of Kennedy’s poor judgment and thoughtlessness, simultaneously mocking Korean culture, reveling in animal cruelty, and needlessly risking his reputation and that of his family."

