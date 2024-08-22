Scandal-Hit RFK Jr Considers 'Path Forward' Amid Growing Rumors He'll Ditch White House Bid to Back Trump

RFK Jr. will address the "path forward" for his campaign this week.

Kennedy is expected to "address the nation" regarding the future of his presidential bid this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amid growing speculation Robert F. Kennedy will end his presidential campaign to endorse Republican nominee Donald Trump , the scandal-ridden independent candidate has announced plans to address his "path forward".

The planned announcement follows claims from Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who accused the Democratic party of trying to "sabotage" their efforts through "planted insiders" in their campaign, "manipulated polls" and taking legal action against "us in every possible state".

Trump, 78, and his running mate, J.D. Vance , 40, enthusiastically support Kennedy, 70, ending his campaign with the intention to align with their White House bid in an effort to defeat the Democratic ticket, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz .

Kennedy said on Tuesday: "As always, I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign."

Shanahan said: "There're two options that we're looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump.

"Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and we explain to our base why we're making this decision."

She added neither was "an easy decision".