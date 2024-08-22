Scandal-Hit RFK Jr Considers 'Path Forward' Amid Growing Rumors He'll Ditch White House Bid to Back Trump
Amid growing speculation Robert F. Kennedy will end his presidential campaign to endorse Republican nominee Donald Trump, the scandal-ridden independent candidate has announced plans to address his "path forward".
Kennedy is expected to "address the nation" regarding the future of his presidential bid this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 78, and his running mate, J.D. Vance, 40, enthusiastically support Kennedy, 70, ending his campaign with the intention to align with their White House bid in an effort to defeat the Democratic ticket, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
The planned announcement follows claims from Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who accused the Democratic party of trying to "sabotage" their efforts through "planted insiders" in their campaign, "manipulated polls" and taking legal action against "us in every possible state".
Shanahan said: "There're two options that we're looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump.
"Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and we explain to our base why we're making this decision."
She added neither was "an easy decision".
Two sources said the controversial anti-vax candidate was "considering ending his presidential candidacy" and alleged he would use the upcoming address to endorse Trump.
Kennedy posted to X on Tuesday: "As always, I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign."
The same day, Trump said: "If he is thinking about getting out, certainly I'd be open to it. He's a brilliant guy. He's a very smart guy."
Vance also said it would be "good" if Kennedy ended his campaign, while Donald Trump Jr. further backed the idea of the independent candidate joining the Trump Administration if elected.
Trump Jr. said: "I love the idea of giving him some sort of role in some sort of major three-letter entity or whatever it may be and let him blow it up."
Chatter of Kennedy's presidential bid potentially coming to a close is the latest in a string of jarring headlines about the independent candidate.
The 70-year-old has been hit with a string of scandals, including a leaked phone call between the Republican nominee and himself in July in which Trump said he would "love" for Kennedy "to do something" to show support for the Republican ticket.
While the independent candidate toted the Kennedy last name, he was also marred with scandal. Kennedy's history with drug addiction, alleged sex addiction, infidelity and even a worm found in his brain were just some black marks against his campaign.
He was also accused of sexual assault by former employee Eliza Cooney, who worked as a part-time babysitter for his four children with wife Mary Richardson in 1999. Cooney detailed alleged inappropriate sexual advances from Kennedy in her diary.
