Fears Rise Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Wasn't Lone Wolf Gunman: Congress Investigator Mike Waltz Warns 'There are Disturbing Plots'

A Republican congressman has cast doubt on the FBI and Secret Service's claims Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone when he tried to kill Donald Trump during a rally last month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal GOP House Rep. Mike Waltz, 50, questioned the narrative behind the assassination attempt against Trump in Pennsylvania on July 13 during an interview on Wednesday.

Waltz said: "The more we get into it, the more questions I have. It's really what's coming out around it that is so disturbing."