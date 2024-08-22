Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

North Carolina Women Blame ‘Evil Ghosts’ for Children Found with Burns, Broken Bones, and Fentanyl in System, Police Say

North Carolina Women Accused Of Blaming Ghosts for Kids' Injuries
Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Emily Marie Edwards (left) and Sherrie Jean Edwards (right) were arrested after they allegedly blamed ‘evil ghosts’ and paranormal activity for the injuries to two children in their care, police said.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two women in North Carolina have been arrested after they allegedly told police that the severe injuries and trauma inflicted on two toddlers in their home were caused by evil ghosts or some other paranormal activity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Marie Edwards, 25, and her mother, 54-year-old Sherrie Jean Edwards, have been charged with two counts each of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

Article continues below advertisement
North Carolina Women Accused Of Blaming Ghosts for Kids' Injuries
Source: UNSPLASH

After a months-long investigation, two women were charged in the abuse of two children in North Carolina, officials said.

The duo were recently arrested after a grand jury indicted them over allegations dating back to December 2023.

“The basic response, really, was nightmares,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe told WSOC. “They heard the kids yelling and they’d go over there and they’d see injuries on the kids. So, they’re saying there’s spirits that were in the house at the time that caused these injuries.”

North Carolina Women Accused Of Blaming Ghosts for Kids' Injuries
Source: UNSPLASH

The women were arrested over allegations that began in December 2023, police said.

Authorities alleged the women evidenced a “reckless disregard for life” and inflicted “serious bodily injury” on the two young children, according to the indictments obtained by WSOC.

Police said the 1-year-old and 2-year-old suffered from burns, bite marks and broken bones that were incurred at an apartment in Newton. The children reportedly both tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Article continues below advertisement
North Carolina Women Accused Of Blaming Ghosts for Kids' Injuries
Source: UNSPLASH

The children, ages 1 and 2, both tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, police said.

MORE ON:
crime

A third adult — only identified as a man — was also allegedly responsible for child abuse, but police noted he died last year.

The women are the mother and grandmother of the two victims and when questioned by police, they not only blamed evil ghosts but also said they used a Ouija board in order to conjure spirits, police said.

Article continues below advertisement
North Carolina Women Accused Of Blaming Ghosts for Kids' Injuries
Source: UNSPLASH

Authorities said the women tried to blame evil ghosts for the abuse the children received.

Authorities, however, believe the demon-haunted defendants bear responsibility for the extensive injuries to the children, who, the claimed, had bruising and damage to their skin that the suspects both failed to report.

Article continues below advertisement

A neighbor spoke to WSOC about the evil ghosts theory, saying, “I think that’s crazy. I don’t believe there’s any paranormal activity here.”

Both women were being held on $250,000 bonds, officials said.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.