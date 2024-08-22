North Carolina Women Blame ‘Evil Ghosts’ for Children Found with Burns, Broken Bones, and Fentanyl in System, Police Say

Two women in North Carolina have been arrested after they allegedly told police that the severe injuries and trauma inflicted on two toddlers in their home were caused by evil ghosts or some other paranormal activity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Marie Edwards, 25, and her mother, 54-year-old Sherrie Jean Edwards, have been charged with two counts each of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.