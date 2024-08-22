North Carolina Women Blame ‘Evil Ghosts’ for Children Found with Burns, Broken Bones, and Fentanyl in System, Police Say
Two women in North Carolina have been arrested after they allegedly told police that the severe injuries and trauma inflicted on two toddlers in their home were caused by evil ghosts or some other paranormal activity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Marie Edwards, 25, and her mother, 54-year-old Sherrie Jean Edwards, have been charged with two counts each of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
The duo were recently arrested after a grand jury indicted them over allegations dating back to December 2023.
“The basic response, really, was nightmares,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe told WSOC. “They heard the kids yelling and they’d go over there and they’d see injuries on the kids. So, they’re saying there’s spirits that were in the house at the time that caused these injuries.”
Authorities alleged the women evidenced a “reckless disregard for life” and inflicted “serious bodily injury” on the two young children, according to the indictments obtained by WSOC.
Police said the 1-year-old and 2-year-old suffered from burns, bite marks and broken bones that were incurred at an apartment in Newton. The children reportedly both tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.
- Ohio Trio Allegedly Handcuffed 6-Year-Old Boy and Used Pitbull for Punishment: Police
- Army Soldier Killed by Roommate After They Return to New York Base from Iraq Deployment: Officials
- Seattle Man Arrested in Connection with Girlfriend Found Dead with Throat Slashed and Golf Ball in Mouth Inside Flooded Townhouse
A third adult — only identified as a man — was also allegedly responsible for child abuse, but police noted he died last year.
The women are the mother and grandmother of the two victims and when questioned by police, they not only blamed evil ghosts but also said they used a Ouija board in order to conjure spirits, police said.
Authorities, however, believe the demon-haunted defendants bear responsibility for the extensive injuries to the children, who, the claimed, had bruising and damage to their skin that the suspects both failed to report.
A neighbor spoke to WSOC about the evil ghosts theory, saying, “I think that’s crazy. I don’t believe there’s any paranormal activity here.”
Both women were being held on $250,000 bonds, officials said.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.