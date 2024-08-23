Matthew Perry Admitted Getting High on Ketamine Was Like 'Being Hit in Head With Giant Happiness Shovel' — a Year Before His Death From the Drug

Tormented actor Matthew Perry used vivid details to describe how he felt while high on ketamine just one year before an illicit dose of the drug resulted in his untimely death at 54 years old.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Friends star, who passed away from a ketamine overdose in October 2023, detailed his experience with and addiction to the dissociative anesthetic in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry described taking ketamine as "being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel".

He also said "the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel" and claimed "ketamine was not for me".