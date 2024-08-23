Deluded Don: Trump Insists He Was Queen's 'Favorite President' Despite Claims She Thought He Was 'Very Rude' and Had 'Arrangement' With Wife Melania
Deluded Donald Trump now claims he was Queen Elizabeth's "favorite president" after an author said the late monarch thought he was "very rude" and must have had an "arrangement" with wife Melania when they first visited Buckingham Palace six years ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump, 78, fired back at writer Craig Brown's claims on Wednesday shortly after parts of Brown's new book, A Voyage Around the Queen, surfaced online.
The former president said: "I heard I was her favorite president."
According to Brown, Queen Elizabeth – who passed away in September 2022 aged 96 – branded the then-president "very rude" when he and Melania, now 54, visited Buckingham Palace for their first working visit in 2018.
He wrote: "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude'.
"She particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."
But Trump called the claim "totally false" while speaking to Daily Mail after a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday.
He said: "It was totally false. I have no idea who the writer is, but it was really just the opposite.
"I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me and I liked her."
Brown also claimed Queen Elizabeth had her doubts about Trump and Melania's relationship when they first visited her at Buckingham Palace one year after moving into the White House.
The author continued: "She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?"
Trump again called the claims "totally false" and branded Brown a "sleazebag" for questioning his and the queen's "unbelievable relationship".
He said: "I spoke to her often, and I spoke to her in particular when I was there.
"We spent hours together at a state dinner. She was a fantastic woman. I think it's a shame that a sleazebag can write an article that's totally false."
Trump continued: "She said it to friends of mine that 'President Trump was my favorite president'.
"And then you have this guy looking for some publicity for a book that probably is phony, and a lot of other ways too. Now I know nothing about him. I have no idea who he is.
"We had an unbelievable relationship. She was an amazing woman."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's response to Brown's new book A Voyage Around the Queen comes after a royal insider also refuted the author's claims.
Former royal gardener Jack Stooks called Brown's claims "ridiculous". He also thinks Brown's new book "disrespects Queen Elizabeth's memory".
Stooks said: "I think that this completely does disrespect her memory. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about.
"To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves."
He continued: "We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong. So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly does?
"It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.
