Deluded Don: Trump Insists He Was Queen's 'Favorite President' Despite Claims She Thought He Was 'Very Rude' and Had 'Arrangement' With Wife Melania

Deluded Donald Trump now claims he was Queen Elizabeth's "favorite president" after an author said the late monarch thought he was "very rude" and must have had an "arrangement" with wife Melania when they first visited Buckingham Palace six years ago.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump, 78, fired back at writer Craig Brown's claims on Wednesday shortly after parts of Brown's new book, A Voyage Around the Queen, surfaced online.

The former president said: "I heard I was her favorite president."