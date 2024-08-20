Queen's Hilarious Digs at Donald Trump Revealed: She Told Flunkies He 'Must Have Arrangement With Wife Melania' After Blasting Him as 'Very Rude'
Queen Elizabeth II was not a fan of Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late monarch, who passed away in September 2022 aged 96, once blasted the former president as "very rude" after he visited Buckingham Palace for the first time.
Author Craig Brown, in his new book A Voyage Around The Queen, wrote: "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude'.
"She particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."
According to Brown, Queen Elizabeth also had her doubts about Trump and his wife Melania, now 54.
He continued: "She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?"
Trump, now 78, visited Buckingham Palace two times during his sole term as president from 2017 to 2021.
The first was for a "working visit" in 2018 one year after his inauguration. He visited again in June 2019 for a state banquet following the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
He faced backlash during his first visit for keeping the beloved monarch waiting for 10 minutes in the 80°F heat. Trump raised eyebrows again when he suddenly stopped walking and forced the queen to sidestep around him.
But according to Trump, he and Queen Elizabeth shared a "great relationship" – even if she did call him "very rude" shortly after his first visit to Buckingham Palace in 2018.
He once told Fox News: "We were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years.
"Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun. I feel I know her so well and she certainly knows me very well right now, but we have a very good relationship with the United Kingdom."
Trump also spoke highly of Queen Elizabeth upon her passing on September 8, 2022. He called the late monarch a "grand and beautiful lady" and remembered her "generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor".
He said in a statement: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"What a grand and beautiful lady she was – there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Queen Elizabeth was not the only royal to criticize Trump behind his back upon his first visit to Buckingham Palace six years ago.
King Charles, who was still only a prince at the time, and his son Prince William, now 42, were said to have "snubbed" the then-president – forcing Queen Elizabeth to meet Trump alone.
A source said: "The royal father and son apparently shared their desire to not take part in the arrangements during informal discussions regarding the president's four-day tour.
"This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub."
