Queen's Hilarious Digs at Donald Trump Revealed: She Told Flunkies He 'Must Have Arrangement With Wife Melania' After Blasting Him as 'Very Rude'

Queen Elizabeth II was not a fan of Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late monarch, who passed away in September 2022 aged 96, once blasted the former president as "very rude" after he visited Buckingham Palace for the first time.

Author Craig Brown, in his new book A Voyage Around The Queen, wrote: "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude'.