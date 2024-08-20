Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jilted J Lo Has 'Gone From Peeved to Pity' Over Ben Affleck's New Mohawk Look: 'She's Convinced He's Suffering a Mid-Life Crisis'

Composite photo Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck on Motorcycle
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez found her ex, Ben Affleck, "pathetic" for sporting a new biker look.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jennifer Lopez is said to be fuming at estranged ex Ben Affleck, but RadarOnline.com can reveal her rage turned to pity when she caught a glimpse of the actor's new "mid-life crisis" biker look.

The 52-year-old Gone Girl actor was spotted riding a motorcycle around Los Angeles sporting a Matrix-inspired look complete with a black biker jacket, aviator sunglasses and a helmet with a face shield.

When she saw his new look, complete with a buzzcut faux-hawk hairstyle, J Lo felt he was suffering from a midlife crisis and was in serious need of an intervention, according to our sources.

Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez Close Up Photo
Source: MEGA

The insider said J Lo felt like Ben's physical transformation was a "cry for help".

An insider explained: "J Lo's convinced this sudden transformation is a sign he's not doing well and it's her belief that he hasn't been himself for some time.

"Why else would he toss aside a wonderful marriage and pull all these cruel moves like ignoring their anniversary, her birthday and the commitments they shared together including their beautiful, blended family.

"It blows her mind! But the longer time goes on, the less she's blaming herself for the mess she believes Ben alone has created."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Although the This Is Me...Now star was said to be furious at Ben for supposedly dumping her, the source explained J Lo "seeing him with this new bad-boy motorcycle look has her feeling sorry for him".

The source said: "In her view he seems lost and kind of pathetic right now. It's obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he's totally ghosted her and isn't returning her calls."

But the Good Will Hunting actor isn't bothered by J Lo's spiteful jabs, according to our source, who revealed: "He's well aware his new look is not her style, but that's not his problem anymore.

"She tried to control everything about him for so long, he's just excited to have his life back and a fresh start ahead of him."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and their marital mansion
Source: mega

Ben moved out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion weeks before their second anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben packed up his belongings and moved out of the couple's $60million Beverly Hills mansion as divorce rumors ramped up, just weeks before they spent their second anniversary on separate coasts.

The insider spilled: "The whole thing blindsided J. Lo. She still doesn't understand what went wrong."

Soon afterward, they listed their marital home for sale – with a $68million price tag – and Ben bought himself a $20.5million mansion in the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben was said to be "excited" for a "fresh start" in the wake of his fallout with J Lo.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source familiar with the fallout told RadarOnline.com: "He's very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J Lo bought together."

The actor's struggles with addiction were also rumored to have been a factor in the failed relationship. A source previously claimed: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."

The pair tied the knot in July 2022 and had a wedding celebration the following month.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.