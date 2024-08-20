Jilted J Lo Has 'Gone From Peeved to Pity' Over Ben Affleck's New Mohawk Look: 'She's Convinced He's Suffering a Mid-Life Crisis'

Jennifer Lopez is said to be fuming at estranged ex Ben Affleck, but RadarOnline.com can reveal her rage turned to pity when she caught a glimpse of the actor's new "mid-life crisis" biker look.

The 52-year-old Gone Girl actor was spotted riding a motorcycle around Los Angeles sporting a Matrix-inspired look complete with a black biker jacket, aviator sunglasses and a helmet with a face shield.

When she saw his new look, complete with a buzzcut faux-hawk hairstyle, J Lo felt he was suffering from a midlife crisis and was in serious need of an intervention, according to our sources.