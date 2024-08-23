Ben Affleck's Sobriety Battle in His Own Words: We Reveal Most Shocking Confessions Single Star Has Made About Decades-Long Fight to Get Clean
Ben Affleck Tried to Get Sober While Dealing With Fame
After drinking for years, Ben Affleck decided to stop consuming alcohol around the time his and Matt Damon's Good Will Hunting reached success in 1997.
Affleck said in a 1998 interview: "I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk. It's funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it's like, 'I think I hurt that person's feelings,' 'I made a fool of myself' or 'I didn't want to kiss that girl.'
"I have almost no inhibitions, so it's dangerous for me."
Ben Affleck Looked Back at His Rehab Stay
In 2001, the Gone Girl actor completed his 30-day rehab program in Malibu, Calif., following his years-long struggles with alcoholism. He spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 and shared his progress a decade after the stay.
He said: "I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be. It was more a 'let me get myself straight' before it became a rite of passage."
He Had His Third Rehab Stay
In an Instagram post in October 2018, Affleck announced he completed his third rehab session with the help of his family.
The Daredevil star said: "As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.
"With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."
Ben Affleck Was Determined to Overcome Alcoholism
In his 2020 interview with The New York Times, The Accountant star spoke candidly about his continuous journey with sobriety.
He said: "It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures – the relapses – and beat myself up.
"I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."
How His Children Helped Him Become Sober
The Way Back actor had a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America in 2020, where he discussed his goal to not let his children "pay for" his "sins"
He said: "I took the last half of the year off. And I just got to be dad. Drive them to school, pick them up. Go to the swim meet."
- Jennifer Lopez Giving Estranged Husband Ben Affleck 'Silent Treatment' After Singer Filed For Divorce: 'She Just Cannot Believe It's Come to This!'
- Ben Affleck 'is Probably Hollywood's Most INELIGIBLE Bachelor': 'Batman' Star's Exes Tell All About 'Chain-Smoking Grouchiness'
- Delusional J Lo Thought Initial Ben Affleck Split Was 'Temporary Glitch' — Before Divorce Drama Erupted: 'Their Priority Is Keeping Kids Out of It'
He Reached a Milestone in His Sobriety Journey
Appearing in a January 2021 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Affleck spoke candidly about working on Batman and Justice League amid his battle with alcoholism.
He said: "I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids. I wanted to do something my son would do. I mean, my kids didn't see Argo.
"I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it's a hard thing to confront and face and deal with. I've been sober for a while now, and I feel really good – as healthy and good as I've ever felt."
Ben Affleck's Sobriety Reportedly Started After His Divorce From Jennifer Garner
Affleck participated in an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2021 where he claimed he would probably still be drinking if he and Jennifer Garner had not gotten a divorce.
He said of his marriage and alcoholism" "That was part of why I started drinking alcohol — I was trapped.
"I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."
He Felt Grateful After Learning From Past Mistakes
The Tender Bar actor, who sparked fears he might relapse when his marital woes with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez started, opened up to WSJ Magazine in December 2021 regarding the things that inspired him to get sober.
He said: "There's a lot that I would want my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, that I'm too self-conscious of or shy about to be really candid about with the whole world because they're mostly mistakes.
"Things I wish I had done differently, and they're rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think, I wish I could have avoided this painful event.' I wish I could have not caused someone else pain. I wish I had understood better the nature of what was difficult about life for me."
Affleck later noted the only cure for alcoholism was suffering, and it was something that helped him get sober.
Ben Affleck's Sobriety Has Continued
In March, the Batman v Superman star told The Hollywood Reporter how his recovery has made people reach out to him.
Affleck said: "It makes me feel so good to do that. The big trick of 12-step is the reason they want you to help other people is because it actually helps you more. And often what I'll say to people is, I would avoid your addiction coming out if I were you. You don't need to be anybody's poster child.
"You don't need to f------ tell anybody. That's why there are two words on the front of the book. They're just as important, both of them: Alcoholics Anonymous. It's always anonymous."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.