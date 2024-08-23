Ben Affleck's Sobriety Battle in His Own Words: We Reveal Most Shocking Confessions Single Star Has Made About Decades-Long Fight to Get Clean

After drinking for years, Ben Affleck decided to stop consuming alcohol around the time his and Matt Damon's Good Will Hunting reached success in 1997.

Affleck said in a 1998 interview: "I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk. It's funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it's like, 'I think I hurt that person's feelings,' 'I made a fool of myself' or 'I didn't want to kiss that girl.'

"I have almost no inhibitions, so it's dangerous for me."