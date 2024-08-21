Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Pre-Nup Debacle: Who'll Get What in Hollywood's $640Million 'Divorce of the Century'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split has already been dubbed the divorce of the century – and now the pair must divvy up their combined $640million fortune because they married without a prenuptial agreement in place!

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez, 55, pulled the trigger and filed divorce papers to end her marriage to Affleck, 52, without a lawyer in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday after months of rumors and speculation about their imploding relationship.

The jilted Jenny from the Block singer listed the couple's date of seperation as April 26, 2024 and insiders confirmed there is "no prenuptial agreement" – meaning the money and assets Lopez and Affleck brought in during their two-year marriage will be classified as "community property".