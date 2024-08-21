Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Pre-Nup Debacle: Who'll Get What in Hollywood's $640Million 'Divorce of the Century'?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split has already been dubbed the divorce of the century – and now the pair must divvy up their combined $640million fortune because they married without a prenuptial agreement in place!
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez, 55, pulled the trigger and filed divorce papers to end her marriage to Affleck, 52, without a lawyer in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday after months of rumors and speculation about their imploding relationship.
The jilted Jenny from the Block singer listed the couple's date of seperation as April 26, 2024 and insiders confirmed there is "no prenuptial agreement" – meaning the money and assets Lopez and Affleck brought in during their two-year marriage will be classified as "community property".
One big asset the former lovebirds must now settle on is the $60million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased last year as their marital dream home.
Lopez and Affleck listed the 12-bedroom and 24-bathroom property spanning 38,000 square feet for $65million in June. They then made several renovations on the home and relisted it on the market in July for $68million.
Affleck had already packed up his things and moved out of the $60million marital lovenest at the end of June. He has since bought a $20.5million "bachelor pad" in the Pacific Palisades.
As for the pair's film earnings, both Lopez and Affleck were involved in several projects between their marriage on July 16, 2022 and their date of separation on April 26, 2024.
Lopez – whose split from Affleck marks her fourth divorce in 26 years – starred in Shotgun Wedding in 2022, The Mother in 2023 and both This Is Me...Now and Atlas in 2024.
She is also set to star in two films Affleck has worked as producer on: Kiss of the Spider Woman and Unstoppable.
Besides starring in several projects during her two-year marriage to Affleck, Lopez was also listed as producer on those films. She is also an executive producer on the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman and Unstoppable, the Hulu series Good Trouble and a producer on the upcoming animated movie Bob the Builder.
The heartbroken On the Floor hitmaker also released several music videos before her and her estranged hubby's split.
Lopez released a music video for Marry Me in 2022, then music videos for Rebound and Can't Get Enough earlier this year.
Affleck has also had a busy two years raking in film earnings for projects like Air, Hypnotic and The Flash in 2023. He appeared in his ex's This Is Me... Now earlier this year and recently finished production for The Accountant 2.
Like Lopez, Affleck has also worked as a producer on a number of films – including not just Kiss of the Spider Woman and Unstoppable but also The Accountant 2, Keeper of the Lost Cities and Animals.
Another major asset Lopez and Affleck must now figure out how to divvy up amid their split is the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer's Delola Spritz alcohol brand.
Lopez launched the brand in April, and insiders said her decision to start an alcohol line despite Affleck's long and well-documented battle with alcoholism played a big role in his decision to turn his back on the marriage.
A source said: "It's really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."
Another piece of personal property the Gigli co-stars will have to settle on amid the divorce is their "zoo" of pets.
Lopez and Affleck share eight dogs and a cat which were the cause of several wars and blowout fights between the couple throughout their two-year marriage.
An insider said months before the pair's split: "They've got eight dogs and a cat, so it's a complete zoo. None of the dogs are properly trained, so they're constantly barking and racing around the house chasing the cat. It's chaos!
"The dogs especially can't seem to get enough of Ben. They race to him when he walks in the room. If he leaves the house, they start whining and want to follow him. Jennifer must give them treats to get them to calm down.
"Basically, he gets all the perks with none of the work, which is one of her biggest frustrations."
Besides the pets, Lopez and Affleck will also likely have to divide up some of their other most prized possessions.
The couple began selling off artwork from their $60million Beverly Hills lovenest shortly after Affleck moved out of the home in June. Collectors and buyers were seen purchasing art and some pieces newly on sale at the time.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday came weeks after insiders said the songstress was set on hurting her ex-hubby where it hurts the most – his wallet.
A source claimed Lopez was "read to play hardball" because she "paid for much of their marital expenses" while Affleck "always grumbled about spending money".
The insider said last month: "One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her.
"She's adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion's share for that $60million mansion they bought, too.
"Ben took so much money out of her, at least that's what she's saying."
The source continued: "She's demanding a full inventory of what she spent versus what he spent and wants all the money back she invested.
"She isn't the one who gave up on their marriage and she's feeling seriously burned and is out for blood. If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn't have minded.
"But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she's ready to play hardball."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.
