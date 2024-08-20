Your tip
JLO Files Divorce Papers: Lopez Tells L.A. Court She had No Prenup With Ben Affleck — and the Pair Separated Four Months Ago

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
J Lo filed divorce papers exactly two years after exchanging vows with Ben Affleck in Georgia, confirming swirling speculation about their breakup once and for all.

Aug. 20 2024, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

It's officially over between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

RadarOnline.com can reveal JLo filed divorce papers exactly two years after the couple exchanged vows in Georgia, confirming swirling speculation about their whirlwind relationship falling apart once and for all.

The On The Floor singer, 55, listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024 in documents she submitted on Tuesday in Los Angeles, without the help of a lawyer.

Jennifer Lopez Close Up Photo
J Lo filed the papers on August 20 in Los Angeles.

Her filing made no mention of a prenuptial agreement, but sources told TMZ there would be no prenup involved.

That means any earnings or assets the couple accumulated during their marriage would be considered community property.

The move hardly came as a shock to those who have followed the couple's rocky relationship over the past few months.

The busy A-listers have been spending most of their time apart and were each spotted without their wedding rings on several occasions.

One insider claimed the pair clashed when it came to their views on work and fame — Affleck, 52, apparently wanted a more low-profile lifestyle while Lopez was happy seeking out the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and their marital mansion
Source: mega

Ben moved out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion weeks before their second anniversary.

The source said: "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."

As we've been reporting, the Gone Girl actor moved out of the couple's shared Beverly Hills mansion and the former couple spent their second anniversary on opposite coasts.

The pair rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022. They celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia the following month.

