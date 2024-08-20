JLO Files Divorce Papers: Lopez Tells L.A. Court She had No Prenup With Ben Affleck — and the Pair Separated Four Months Ago

Her filing made no mention of a prenuptial agreement, but sources told TMZ there would be no prenup involved.

That means any earnings or assets the couple accumulated during their marriage would be considered community property.

The move hardly came as a shock to those who have followed the couple's rocky relationship over the past few months.

The busy A-listers have been spending most of their time apart and were each spotted without their wedding rings on several occasions.

One insider claimed the pair clashed when it came to their views on work and fame — Affleck, 52, apparently wanted a more low-profile lifestyle while Lopez was happy seeking out the spotlight.