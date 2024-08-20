Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Katy Perry

Sex-Mad Orlando Bloom ‘Keeping Crisis-Hit Fiancée Katy Perry Happy After Flop Album With Bedroom Antics: ‘It’s His Only Vice!’

Sex-Mad Orlando Bloom ‘Keeping Crisis-Hit Fiancée Katy Perry Happy After Flop Album With Bedroom Antics: ‘It’s His Only Vice!’
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom is helping Katy Perry get through a slight career setback by spicing things up in the bedroom.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Orlando Bloom is turning sex – and lots of it – to keep things spicy with his longtime love Katy Perry as she deals with a tough time in her career.

An inside source told RadarOnline.com how the Lord of the Rings star has attempted to lift his fiancée’s spirits after her latest single and her forthcoming album bombed.

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom crisis hit fiancee katy perry happy bedroom antics
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were caught packing on the PDA at Wimbeldon.

The source said: "Their relationship works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando.

“It’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together.

“He’s not a heavy drinker or party animal.

“His vice is sex, plain and simple – and that’s why it manages to work between him and Katy. The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career.”

Following her exit as a judge on American Idol after seven seasons, Perry released her first solo single in three years, Woman's World.

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom crisis hit fiancee katy perry happy bedroom antics
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, hosted American Idol since 2018.

But the song and video were slammed for being tacky – and barely made a blip on the Billboard charts.

Some fans took aim at Perry for working with Dr. Luke on Woman's World even though he has been accused of sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Music consultant Clayton Durant called Perry a hypocrite to RadarOnline.com: "Promoting a song about modern-day feminism and empowerment becomes counterintuitive when it is associated with someone accused of abusing women."

Dr. Luke denied the allegations and won a defamation lawsuit against one of his accusers, Kesha, which was settled in 2023.

But the Long Island University professor doesn't just have a problem with the producer or subject of the song, he also blasted Perry's music as "generic" and claimed it has "no personality."

MORE ON:
Katy Perry
Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom crisis hit fiancee katy perry happy bedroom antics
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted in St. Tropez in July 2024.

Despite the career setback Perry seemingly managed to enjoy her summer.

Perry and Bloom were spotted vacationing in St. Tropez and Barcelona – where she even shared a reel of her kissing a male fan.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source added: “The great thing about Orlando is that he lets her express herself any way she pleases.

“He doesn’t meddle in Katy’s world at all. He’s very happy with letting her call the shots and taking the big risks that made her famous in the first place. He’s perfectly happy just being the shoulder she can cry on when things don’t go her way."

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom crisis hit fiancee katy perry happy bedroom antics
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked in love on the red carpet in April 2024.

“It really all comes down to the bedroom for these two, and that’s where Orlando truly shines. He’s never had a problem satisfying Katy in that way and he’s very comfortable with the arrangement they have at the moment.”

Perry and Bloom have been together since 2016. The pair got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove to the world in 2020.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.