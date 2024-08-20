Sex-Mad Orlando Bloom ‘Keeping Crisis-Hit Fiancée Katy Perry Happy After Flop Album With Bedroom Antics: ‘It’s His Only Vice!’
Orlando Bloom is turning sex – and lots of it – to keep things spicy with his longtime love Katy Perry as she deals with a tough time in her career.
An inside source told RadarOnline.com how the Lord of the Rings star has attempted to lift his fiancée’s spirits after her latest single and her forthcoming album bombed.
The source said: "Their relationship works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando.
“It’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together.
“He’s not a heavy drinker or party animal.
“His vice is sex, plain and simple – and that’s why it manages to work between him and Katy. The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career.”
Following her exit as a judge on American Idol after seven seasons, Perry released her first solo single in three years, Woman's World.
But the song and video were slammed for being tacky – and barely made a blip on the Billboard charts.
Some fans took aim at Perry for working with Dr. Luke on Woman's World even though he has been accused of sexual assault.
Music consultant Clayton Durant called Perry a hypocrite to RadarOnline.com: "Promoting a song about modern-day feminism and empowerment becomes counterintuitive when it is associated with someone accused of abusing women."
Dr. Luke denied the allegations and won a defamation lawsuit against one of his accusers, Kesha, which was settled in 2023.
But the Long Island University professor doesn't just have a problem with the producer or subject of the song, he also blasted Perry's music as "generic" and claimed it has "no personality."
Despite the career setback Perry seemingly managed to enjoy her summer.
Perry and Bloom were spotted vacationing in St. Tropez and Barcelona – where she even shared a reel of her kissing a male fan.
Our source added: “The great thing about Orlando is that he lets her express herself any way she pleases.
“He doesn’t meddle in Katy’s world at all. He’s very happy with letting her call the shots and taking the big risks that made her famous in the first place. He’s perfectly happy just being the shoulder she can cry on when things don’t go her way."
“It really all comes down to the bedroom for these two, and that’s where Orlando truly shines. He’s never had a problem satisfying Katy in that way and he’s very comfortable with the arrangement they have at the moment.”
Perry and Bloom have been together since 2016. The pair got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove to the world in 2020.
