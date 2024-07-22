Katy Perry on Mission to ‘Celebrate’ Her ‘Life-Giving’ Breasts
Pop star Katy Perry is "owning" her sexuality and is determined to "celebrate" her breasts, after claiming her daughter is alive thanks to them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Firework singer, 39, was referring to her four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, who she shares with fiancé actor Orlando Bloom, 47.
Perry was quoted by The Daily Star’s Wired column, telling the outlet: "I'm, like, t**s out, and happy about it. Like, my t**s give life. I brought a child into this world, and she is alive because of them t****es, so let's celebrate them!"
The pop star was recently seen flaunting her bikini body while on vacation in Porto, Italy, with Bloom and their daughter. Last month, she also made a surprise appearance on the Vogue World: Paris runway — and shocked guests with a daring "naked" dress.
"I'm owning my sexuality. I am owning it,” the I Kissed a Girl singer told the Daily Star. “I am standing in it. I feel really responsible. I don't feel ashamed.”
She also donned a bikini and some barely there outfits for her newly released music video for the song Woman’s World, which dropped on July 11. However, she quickly faced backlash for its overtly sexual nature.
Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, including one user who wrote: “Nothing says female empowerment like holding a bedazzled drill. This is the most surface level fake feminist s**t I’ve seen in a long time.”
Another posted: “As an OG KP fan… this was such a missed opportunity. Could have shown real working women, mothers, military women, grandmothers. That’s what being a woman is about. We are not just our bodies.”
Perry was also called out for having a scene in the video where an anvil smashes her in the middle of her performance, and she returns in a new outfit.
However, the former American Idol judge pushed back in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video. She explained that getting “smashed” was about a “reset” and her resetting her idea “of feminine divine.” The Roar singer also noted: “We’re kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick and very on the nose."
“And with this set it’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze.’ And we’re really overplaying it and on the nose.”