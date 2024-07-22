Katy Perry on Mission to ‘Celebrate’ Her ‘Life-Giving’ Breasts

Perry was quoted by The Daily Star’s Wired column, telling the outlet: "I'm, like, t**s out, and happy about it. Like, my t**s give life. I brought a child into this world, and she is alive because of them t****es, so let's celebrate them!"

The pop star was recently seen flaunting her bikini body while on vacation in Porto, Italy, with Bloom and their daughter. Last month, she also made a surprise appearance on the Vogue World: Paris runway — and shocked guests with a daring "naked" dress.

"I'm owning my sexuality. I am owning it,” the I Kissed a Girl singer told the Daily Star. “I am standing in it. I feel really responsible. I don't feel ashamed.”

