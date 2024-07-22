Your tip
Mick Jagger to 'Take Secrets to Grave': Rocker Snubs $26M Book Deal — ‘He’s Not Interested In Reviewing the Past’

Composite photo of musician Mick Jagger.
Mick Jagger has no interest in revisiting his past for an autobiography.

Jul. 22 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 80, has shot down a $25.8 million book deal about his life and legendary career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old rockstar reportedly refused the massive payday in exchange for writing an autobiography because he's "not interested" in revisiting his past.

Photo of Mick Jagger performing.
Sources revealed Jagger has 'drawn the line' at penning a book about his life and career.

According to Metro, an insider revealed Jagger's reasoning for turning down the eye-watering figure, saying: "Mick has drawn the line under ever writing a book about his career and life."

"The sums are well over the £20million mark but he is all about looking forward, not reviewing the past."

Photo of Mick Jagger performing in green and white suit jacket.
The 80-year-old singer reportedly isn't interested in devoting a year and a half to writing an autobiography.

Jagger apparently cannot be swayed on his stance, either. It was said his response to a book deal was a "definite" no – in part because the Sympathy for the Devil singer isn't keen on spending all the time needed to publish an autobiography.

The insider noted: "To spend 18 months or more working with an editor is not anything he is interested in.'"

Photo of Mick Jagger singing.
Despite the massive offer, insiders said Jagger's refusal is a 'definite' no.

This isn't the first time Jagger has been offered a substantial amount of cash for an autobiography — and turned it down.

The Paint it Black singer previously told the BBC: "I was offered a lot of money, and the money was the seductive part of it. When I actually started to get into it, I really didn’t enjoy it. And what I didn’t enjoy was reliving my life to the detriment of living in the now."

Photo of Mick Jagger performing in blue jacket.
Jagger and The Rolling Stones have been busy entertaining U.S. crowds on their 'Hackney Diamonds' tour.

While Jagger won't be putting pen to paper anytime soon, he's still entertaining crowds around the world. The Rolling Stones recently wrapped up their U.S. leg of the Hackney Diamonds tour.

Now, the aging rockers — which includes guitarist Keith Richards, 79, and bass player Ronnie Wood, 76 — are on a much-needed break before they pick up their instruments and head to South America for more concert dates. The group is missing their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021 at age 80.

Jagger opened up about the loss of his longtime bandmate and the trials and tribulations of growing old in a recent interview with the Guardian.

The musician confessed: "I hate to say this: as you get older, a lot of your friends die.”

When asked if the losses every get "easier", Jagger noted: "No, it doesn’t get easier at all. There’s a lot of people around your age, they’re dying all the time. I don’t have any friends older than me, only one. Apart from the band, all my friends are much younger."

