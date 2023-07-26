The FBI has been accused of teaming up with British lawmen to destroy the Rolling Stones by hatching a bizarre plot to get the controversial rockers thrown in prison on drug charges, RadarOnline.com can report.

That’s the shocking story behind the Stones’ 1967 arrest during the infamous “Redlands Drug Raid” as revealed in author Philip Norman’s blockbuster book Mick Jagger, which details the life of the legendary band’s lead singer.

Although Mick Jagger ended up behind bars after the raid, the trans-Atlantic operation failed to destroy the chart-topping group.