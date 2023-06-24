Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mick Jagger
Exclusive

Mick Jagger's Longtime GF Pushing for Proposal as She 'Wants the Whole Nine Yards' With Rolling Stones Rocker

mickjagger gf pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mick Jagger's girlfriend is ready to take their relationship to the next level and has been testing his resolve by making her marital pleas public, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Insiders claim that Melanie Hamrick, 36, who has been romantically linked to the rocker since 2014, "knew exactly what she was doing" when the former ballerina gushed that she "wouldn't say no" if he popped the question.

Article continues below advertisement
mickjagger gf
Source: mega

Hamrick and Jagger share six-year-old son Deveraux and have a lot of history together. The Rolling Stones vocalist, 79, also has seven other children from past relationships.

"I know there have been lots of, 'Are they engaged or aren't they engaged?' I'm not bothered. I'm neither here nor there," she told The Times while revealing that Jagger would hear a resounding yes if he did get down on one knee.

Insiders said that she put it out there to get Jagger's attention.

Article continues below advertisement
mickjagger gf
Source: mega

"It's effectively a public ultimatum to Mick and a warning she's sick and tired of his empty promises," they claimed. "He does adore her and wouldn't change a thing about the way they live their lives, but she wants the whole nine yards."

"Mick is on the fence," the tipster shared, adding that Hamrick may have to accept the status quo. "That's all she can do at the moment, aside from dropping huge hints."

MORE ON:
Mick Jagger
Article continues below advertisement
mickjagger gf
Source: mega

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mick Jagger reps for comment.

During her previous interview, Hamrick shed light on how they make their relationship work. "One of the biggest things we have in common is the discipline and dedication – his passion for his art and his craft and mine for mine," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement
mickjaggerperforming
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"You're folded into this world, you adjust, you get used to it and it's wonderful," Hamrick added. "I enjoy this schedule. I don't want to be tied down. Hopefully one day in the future we'll end up based here [in London], but until then I'm going to just keep going."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.