Mick Jagger's Longtime GF Pushing for Proposal as She 'Wants the Whole Nine Yards' With Rolling Stones Rocker
Mick Jagger's girlfriend is ready to take their relationship to the next level and has been testing his resolve by making her marital pleas public, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Insiders claim that Melanie Hamrick, 36, who has been romantically linked to the rocker since 2014, "knew exactly what she was doing" when the former ballerina gushed that she "wouldn't say no" if he popped the question.
Hamrick and Jagger share six-year-old son Deveraux and have a lot of history together. The Rolling Stones vocalist, 79, also has seven other children from past relationships.
"I know there have been lots of, 'Are they engaged or aren't they engaged?' I'm not bothered. I'm neither here nor there," she told The Times while revealing that Jagger would hear a resounding yes if he did get down on one knee.
Insiders said that she put it out there to get Jagger's attention.
"It's effectively a public ultimatum to Mick and a warning she's sick and tired of his empty promises," they claimed. "He does adore her and wouldn't change a thing about the way they live their lives, but she wants the whole nine yards."
"Mick is on the fence," the tipster shared, adding that Hamrick may have to accept the status quo. "That's all she can do at the moment, aside from dropping huge hints."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mick Jagger reps for comment.
During her previous interview, Hamrick shed light on how they make their relationship work. "One of the biggest things we have in common is the discipline and dedication – his passion for his art and his craft and mine for mine," she shared.
"You're folded into this world, you adjust, you get used to it and it's wonderful," Hamrick added. "I enjoy this schedule. I don't want to be tied down. Hopefully one day in the future we'll end up based here [in London], but until then I'm going to just keep going."