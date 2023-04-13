Your tip
Rupert Murdoch Bashed Rolling Stones Frontman Mick Jagger In Proposal to Jerry Hall: 'Mick Was So Unfaithful To You. I'd Never Be Unfaithful'

Rupert Murdoch Bashed Mick Jagger In Proposal to Jerry Hall
Apr. 13 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Rupert Murdoch reportedly bashed Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger while proposing to Jerry Hall seven years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come nearly one year after Murdoch and Hall split up in June 2022, and months after they officially divorced in August, the 66-year-old model and actress revealed Murdoch’s harsh remarks regarding her ex-husband when the billionaire media mogul proposed.

Rupert Murdoch Bashed Mick Jagger In Proposal to Jerry Hall
That is the revelation shared by Vanity Fair in a bombshell exposé on the 92-year-old embattled Fox News owner published on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Murdoch bashed the Rolling Stones rocker and his alleged infidelity to Hall while proposing to Hall in January 2016.

Rupert Murdoch Bashed Mick Jagger In Proposal to Jerry Hall
“Mick was so unfaithful to you,” Murdoch reportedly said, according to a source familiar with the couple’s conversation. “I’d never be unfaithful.”

The pair then married two months later in March 2016 in London and remained together for six years before Murdoch abruptly dumped his fourth wife last year.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vanity Fair also revealed that Murdoch broke things off with Hall “out of the blue” and via an email while the actress was waiting to meet with the business magnate at their Oxfordshire, London estate in June 2022.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch wrote, according to a screenshot of the exchange Hall shared with the outlet.

Rupert Murdoch Bashed Mick Jagger In Proposal to Jerry Hall
“We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do,” he continued. “My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Two months later, in August 2022, the couple was officially divorced. Hall reportedly received $305 million in the divorce as well as the couple’s Oxfordshire home.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Rupert Murdoch Bashed Mick Jagger In Proposal to Jerry Hall
As part of the divorce settlement, Hall also allegedly agreed not to “give story ideas” from her time with Murdoch to the writers of the popular HBO show Succession.

Even more shocking are Hall’s claims that, in the months following the couple’s split, she discovered that surveillance cameras placed throughout the Oxfordshire home were transmitting footage directly back to Fox’s New York headquarters.

According to Vanity Fair, Mick Jagger immediately sent his security consultant to the home to disconnect the newly discovered surveillance monitors.

