Jay-Z's Former Protégé Foxy Brown Posts Massive Hint She Has Secrets to Tell About Billionaire Rapper Amid Teen Rape Scandal

She said: "The atrociousness of this story sickened me to my stomach. Any and everyone involved will be contacted by my attorney. In all my years in the music industry, these are the most disgusting and disrespectful allegations I've ever experienced. This fictitious story ... with no audio, visual or written interview, clearly was concocted with malicious intent.

"Jay has only been wonderful to me and my family, a great friend throughout all the years I've known him and we had nothing but great success as a team."

Brown added: "Beyonce, his wife, has always been gracious and sweet to me ... I will not let any undercover hater create discord and disrespect my name and reputation."