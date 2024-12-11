Your tip
Jay-Z's Former Protégé Foxy Brown Posts Massive Hint She Has Secrets to Tell About Billionaire Rapper Amid Teen Rape Scandal

Split photo of Jay-Z, Foxy Brown
Source: MEGA;@FOXYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Brown previously denied having a relationship with the rapper.

Dec. 11 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Jay-Z's former protégé may have plenty to say after the rapper found himself in a shocking teen rape scandal earlier this week.

After the news dropped, Foxy Brown took to her Instagram Stories to share a batch of cryptic messages following accusations Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an MTV afterparty in 2000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jay z foxy brown posts hint secrets to tell amid teen rape scandal
Source: @FOXYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Foxy Brown shared a cryptic Instagram post after Jay-Z was accused of rape.

Brown posted the words “WOW” and “WAIT” with a shocked-face emoji on Monday, and then posted a single cold-face emoji.

While the rapper, real name Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, did not divulge or explain her messages, fans were quick to offer up their own responses in an X thread.

One person said: "She should come forward if true," and another suggested, "Foxy is the smoking gun."

jay z foxy brown posts hint secrets to tell amid teen rape scandal
Source: @FOXYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Jay-Z's former protégé simply wrote 'Wait' in response to the news.

A user stated: "She was just telling people to mind their business, wonder if she will flip," and one fan claimed, "Foxy supports Jay".

The 46-year-old previously collaborated with the 99 Problems hitmaker on numerous songs, including Ain't No... and I’ll Be. Earlier this year, Brown took to social media to shut down claims she had signed an NDA about her relationship with music mogul.

She wrote at the time: "In icon business! Miss me wit that fake news. NDA? Ain’t a MF alive could stop my story. NDA on my s–t gon’ run 100 mill.”

jay z foxy brown posts hint secrets to tell amid teen rape scandal
Source: @FOXYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

The performer also included a single cold-face emoji.

Rumors of a sexual relationship between Brown and Jay-Z have also swirled for years, and it only became more notable after fellow rapper Nas mentioned the duo on his 2001 diss track Ether, a response to Jay-Z's track, Takeover.

He rapped: "Foxy got you hot ’cause you kept your face in her p***y/ What you think, you getting girls now ’cause of your looks?"

It was previously reported Brown lost her virginity to Jay-Z when she was 15 years old and he was 27, rumors the Get Me Home rapper has vehemently denied

She said: "The atrociousness of this story sickened me to my stomach. Any and everyone involved will be contacted by my attorney. In all my years in the music industry, these are the most disgusting and disrespectful allegations I've ever experienced. This fictitious story ... with no audio, visual or written interview, clearly was concocted with malicious intent.

"Jay has only been wonderful to me and my family, a great friend throughout all the years I've known him and we had nothing but great success as a team."

Brown added: "Beyonce, his wife, has always been gracious and sweet to me ... I will not let any undercover hater create discord and disrespect my name and reputation."

sean diddy combs jay z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z was accused of the shocking crime along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, too.

This comes after Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, was accused of sexually assaulting a teen at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty with Combs.

In the lawsuit, the victim said she took a drink at the afterparty which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".

She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom", until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity entered the room.

The filing reads: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed".

The victim alleges Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.

"After [Jay-Z] finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched," the filing notes.

Jay-Z, 55, has denied the shock accusations and even appeared on the red carpet with his wife, Beyonce, and their eldest child, 12-year-old Blue Ivy.

