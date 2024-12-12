Why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will 'Never Again' Reunite As Lid is Lifted on Why She Ended Rollercoaster Relationship

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fox reportedly found shocking content on MGK's phone and asked him to leave their trip to Colorado early.

Reports say the Transformers star found MGK. real name Colson Baker, texting other girls behind her back during their holiday weekend in Vail, Colorado – prompting him to leave the trip early with Fox slamming the door behind him. The split comes just weeks after the 38-year-old announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Source: MEGA The rapper and actress have been on and off again during their five-year relationship.

While the two have had a rocky relationship over the past few years – despite MGK getting down on one knee in January 2022 – insiders say Fox is done for good this time. One source revealed: "Megan was just done with all of it. She was done with his behavior and the way that he treated her.

"When she fell pregnant, he thought it meant that she would stay with him no matter what - and it is not the case." They added: "The most important thing in Megan's world right now is her unborn baby and she has no problem raising the child on her own.

"She's left him before, but this time seems final. Her friends support her wholeheartedly and over the past few years they have grown to really dislike him. Her friends were worried this was going to happen." Another source said Fox became weary of their "high-school relationship", which was marked by constant drama.

They explained: "The way they operate is drama. It's like a never-ending high school relationship. For weeks and months, everything was fine but when they get into fights, it is all or nothing. It took a turn for the worst during Thanksgiving. "She is convinced Colson is cheating on her, or has cheated on her. She has accused him of texting a bunch of girls and if it hasn't led to physical cheating, it is emotional cheating in her eyes. "Now, Colson is trying to get back on track with her."

Fox is about six months pregnant and is expected to give birth to their child in March. When the two went away together for Thanksgiving, an insider claimed Fox became suspicious of her partner and decided to go through his phone.

They said: "She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done." Fox always had trust issues with MGK due to his "past behavior", but she felt he had become more responsible with age.

Source: MEGA Fox announced just last month she was expecting her and Kelly's first child together.

Despite having their "ups and downs", Fox was willing to forget past demeanours and wanted to "rebuild her trust with Colson". She was also excited to grow their family together, according to the insider. However, things changed after she found the texts. The insider added: "Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life."

Just days before Thanksgiving, the Jennifer's Body actress revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2023 and was pregnant again with MGK's baby. She shared an Instagram picture of her black-painted baby bump and a positive pregnancy test, adding in the caption: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

Fox is already a mother to Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK shares his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon. Reports of the breakup also come after RadarOnline.com revealed just last week they were potentially using the baby as a "Band-Aid" for their "crumbling relationship".

An insider revealed: "There's a feeling that this pregnancy is really a desperate means of hanging on to each other." The former couple spent a rocky few years together, with Fox confirming in March 2024 she and Kelly called off their engagement sometime in 2023. The two officially began dating in 2020, and MGK proposed to the blue-eyed beauty in January 2022.

A source added how their relationship has since been on and off "more times than a light bulb", specifically thanks to his erratic behavior. Prior to suffering the miscarriage, Fox supported Kelly as he struggled with his mental health.

Source: MEGA Fox had reportedly been there for Kelly as he dealt with mental health struggles in recent years.

After their 2022 engagement, the couple briefly went their separate ways to work on themselves and their relationship issues, which included cheating rumors in 2023. They eventually rekindled their romance, with one source revealing: "They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship.