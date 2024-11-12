Inside Megan Fox's Turbulent Three-Year Struggle Before Announcing She's Pregnant With First Child By Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – From Miscarriage to His Suicide Attempt

Megan Fox has endured a tumultuous three years before announcing her first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the Transformers star divorced ex-husband Brian Austin Green, she suffered a miscarriage while engaged to Kelly, who also struggled with mental health and suicidal thoughts during their relationship.

Fox, 38, announced her pregnancy with Kelly, 34, in an Instagram post on Monday, November 11.