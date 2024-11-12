Your tip
Inside Megan Fox's Turbulent Three-Year Struggle Before Announcing She's Pregnant With First Child By Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – From Miscarriage to His Suicide Attempt

Composite photo of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA;@MGK/YOUTUBE

Megan Fox endured a rough three years before announcing her pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megan Fox has endured a tumultuous three years before announcing her first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the Transformers star divorced ex-husband Brian Austin Green, she suffered a miscarriage while engaged to Kelly, who also struggled with mental health and suicidal thoughts during their relationship.

Fox, 38, announced her pregnancy with Kelly, 34, in an Instagram post on Monday, November 11.

megan fox slammed friends gofundme
Source: MEGA

Fox announced her first pregnancy with Kelly on November 11.

Her Instagram post, which garnered over 3.5 million likes, featured two photos, with the first showing the Jennifer's Body actress naked and covered in black paint as she covered her breast with one hand and cradled her stomach with the other.

The second pic was a black and white snap of a positive pregnancy test.

Fox's announcement followed a series of ups and downs in her relationship with Kelly, including a miscarriage, which she referenced in her caption: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

Source: @MEGANFOX/INSTAGRAM

Fox referenced her miscarriage in the caption of her Instagram post.

Last year, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Fox opened up about her miscarriage.

The 38-year-old actress – who shares children Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with Green – confessed she had "never been through anything like that before in my life".

She added: "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"

Fox also penned about the experience in her 2023 poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

megan fox
Source: MEGA

Fox was on the phone with Kelly when he attempted suicide.

According to an excerpt in People, Fox wrote: "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..."

The poem continued: "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh, but now / I have to say / goodbye" before concluding, "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides."

Kelly also referenced the tragic loss at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards when he dedicated his performance to Fox, adding: "This is for our unborn child."

Prior to suffering the miscarriage, Fox supported the Bloody Valentine singer as he struggled with his mental health, including a suicide attempt while he was on the phone with her.

Kelly previously spoke about his battle with depression and the "really, really, really dark" day in July 2020 when the phone call wit Fox took place.

He recalled: "I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."

The rapper said he "just f---ing snapped", adding: "I called Megan. I was like, 'You aren't here for me'. I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her.

"Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth.

"And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

mgk sobriety saved relationship with megan fox
Source: MEGA

Kelly and Fox rekindled their romance after a rough period in which they briefly separated.

While reflecting on his "really dark" day, Kelly said the incident – along with Fox and his daughter Cassie, 12 – made him realize he needed help.

After their 2022 engagement, the couple briefly went their separate ways to work on themselves and their relationship issues, including cheating rumors in 2023.

They eventually rekindled their romance, with one source revealing: "They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

