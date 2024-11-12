Your tip
Michael Strahan Breaks Silence After Facing Furious Calls to Be Fired From Fox NFL Over 'Disrespectful' and 'Cowardly' Act During National Anthem

Split photo of Michael Strahan, Fox NFL Sunday
Source: MEGA;FOX

Strahan received backlash for not putting his hand over his heart during the 'National Anthem'.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Michael Strahan is finally speaking out after angry fans called for his termination following his decision not to place his hand over his heart at the San Diego Naval Base ahead of Veterans Day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former NFL star will not face any fines or punishment despite the outcry.

michael strahan breaks silence after facing furious calls to be fired from fox nfl over disrespectful and cowardly act during national anthem
Source: MEGA

Strahan received backlash after placing his hand over his heart during the 'National Anthem'.

On Sunday, during a Fox NFL Sunday broadcast in honor of Veterans Day, the 52-year-old placed his hands in front of him while his co-stars all had their hands over their hearts while the National Anthem played.

The ex athlete quickly drew harsh criticism from some viewers, including from Newsmax commentator Todd Starnes, who tweeted: "Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on NFL on FOX."

The controversial star added: "The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it's downright cowardly."

michael strahan breaks silence after facing furious calls to be fired from fox nfl over disrespectful and cowardly act during national anthemfox
Source: FOX

The former athlete took with his hands in front of him unlike his peers.

However, Strahan addressed the backlash in his own way, taking to Instagram to share a tribute to his father, including a photo of his dad in his military uniform.

He wrote: "Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr.”

The Good Morning America host added: “Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.”

michael strahan breaks silence after facing furious calls to be fired from fox nfl over disrespectful and cowardly act during national anthem fox
Source: FOX

Strahan will not face consequences for his decision, nor will he be fired from Fox NFL.

Despite the chaos, Strahan will not face consequences, as an insider told Daily Mail there “isn’t going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael’s way".

While Strahan didn't directly address the backlash, a source shared the dad-of-four wasn't looking to ruffle any feathers with not placing his hand over his heart.

They shared: "Michael was in the moment and in no way shape or form objecting to the moment at hand. This was an internet controversy that was never in his thoughts to start."

Strahan has had a difficult year as in January he revealed his daughter Isabella, 20, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Isabella had to undergo three surgeries, six weeks of radiation, and four rounds of chemotherapy before announcing that she is cancer-free.

michael strahan breaks silence after facing furious calls to be fired from fox nfl over disrespectful and cowardly act during national anthem
Source: MEGA

The 52-year-old also works on 'Good Morning America'.

Strahan opened up about his daughter's journey in an interview with Town & Country.

He said: “It was definitely tough and painful to watch that. It was like, ‘How soon is it going to come back?’ It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do.

"As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times. But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit. And she is still on a journey with her vision, balance, and getting her weight back.”

