Michael Strahan Breaks Silence After Facing Furious Calls to Be Fired From Fox NFL Over 'Disrespectful' and 'Cowardly' Act During National Anthem

On Sunday, during a Fox NFL Sunday broadcast in honor of Veterans Day, the 52-year-old placed his hands in front of him while his co-stars all had their hands over their hearts while the National Anthem played.

The ex athlete quickly drew harsh criticism from some viewers, including from Newsmax commentator Todd Starnes, who tweeted: "Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on NFL on FOX."

The controversial star added: "The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it's downright cowardly."