Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Unfortunate Setback in Brain Tumor Recovery
Isabella Strahan, daughter of former NFL star Michael Strahan, had a disappointing setback in her ongoing battle with a brain tumor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Isabella revealed that her next round of chemotherapy has been delayed, causing concern and emotional distress for the young girl and her family.
Isabella explained to her followers the reason behind the delay, stating that a fever prompted her to return to the hospital for further treatment.
Describing the experience, she expressed, "I burst into tears over the IV... emotional since I hadn't needed one in such a long time." Moreover, in addition to the IV, she had to undergo a procedure to drain fluid, with needles inserted in three spots while she was awake.
In her own words, Isabella acknowledged the emotional impact of the revised treatment plan, saying, "I was just bawling my eyes out because it’s just so disappointing... everything changes because of a stupid head infection."
She later shared, “So they did a little procedure. I’ve had this one before. They stuck a needle in three spots and drained fluid and I was completely awake for this. My first completely awake surgery.”
“It’s not as bad as the first time, but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine … they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain,” she said before bursting into tears. “My head really really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I’ve been crying a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time… my face isn’t as puffy, but it literally hurts to do anything.”
The challenging ordeal continued for Isabella during her hospital stay, as she underwent another craniotomy just one month after her second surgery.
The intense pain from the procedure made it difficult for her to eat for several days, highlighting the physical toll that these treatments have taken on her fragile health.
Despite initial improvements following the treatments, Isabella faced another setback when she was readmitted to the hospital due to shortness of breath. The delay in her chemotherapy, intended to be the second to last round, further complicates her treatment plan and raises concerns about the progression of her condition.
Isabella previously disclosed her diagnosis of medulloblastoma while appearing on Good Morning America alongside her father, Michael, who shares her with ex-wife Jean Muggli.
The family's journey through Isabella's illness has been marked by both resilience and challenges, with each update on her health condition impacting their close-knit circle of supporters.
Isabella remains determined to face the challenges ahead with courage and a positive outlook, emphasizing her resilience and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.