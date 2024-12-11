Inside Pregnant Megan Fox's Shock Split From Machine Gun Kelly — How She's Finally 'Done' With Rapper After Finding 'Upsetting' Cheat Texts
Megan Fox dumped Machine Gun Kelly after discovering text messages from other women on his phone, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Transformers star, 38, swiftly ended their four-year relationship, despite intending to settle down with the singer and being pregnant with his baby.
An insider said: "When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone.
"She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done."
Fox always had trust issues with MGK, real name Colson Baker, "because of his past behaviour" but she felt he had become more responsible with age.
Despite having their "ups and downs", Fox was willing to forget past demeanours and wanted to "rebuild her trust with Colson", 34, and was excited to grow their family together," according to the insider.
However, after discovering the text messages, she's changed tact.
The insider added: "Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life."
The on-off couple broke up over Thanksgiving weekend while in Vail, Colo.
The pair's split happened just two weeks after the actress announced she was expecting her fourth child, and her first with MGK.
Last month, Fox shared a photo of her cradling her bump while covered in oil. She also posted a snapshot of a positive pregnancy test.
"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️," she captioned the carousel of images while also tagging the Bloody Valentine rocker.
The actress is already a mother to her and ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven.
MGK welcomed daughter Casie, now 15, in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
RadarOnline.com revealed in August that Fox, who got engaged to MGK in January 2022, was set to walk away from the relationship due to his self-destructive and unpredictable behavior.
He entered rehab in a desperate bid to prevent Fox from leaving him.
A source said: “She wasn't going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way.
“He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change.”
MGK revealed in an appearance on a podcast he made the quiet decision to check himself into rehab a year ago.
The rapper confided: "I didn't tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me.
"That was the first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."
He also pointed out Fox was instrumental in helping him beat his demons, which included booze, marijuana and pills such as hydrocodone.
MGK added: “Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.
"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating.
“I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."