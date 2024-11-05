WATCH: Megan Fox's On-Off Lover Machine Gun Kelly Lays Bare Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Insane Parties — 'This Motherf----- Took me to Nine Clubs in Two-Night Bender'
Machine Gun Kelly has given an insight into Sean "Diddy" Combs wild parting, admitting the pair went on a two-day bender without any sleep.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, the on-off boyfriend of actress Megan Fox, was convinced to join the rapper in Las Vegas as his only alternative was staying "in his manager’s mom’s basement".
In a resurfaced video from First We Feast, Kelly, 34, explains: "You get there and he has the biggest suite in the Palms, there's waterfalls in his room, there's a f**king river in his room, he said 'we're gonna go out'.
"I'm like I’m 20-years old,' and he’s like 'MGK, shut the f*** up.'"
He continued: "It's New Year's Eve, this motherf**ker takes me to nine f**king clubs in one night. Nine clubs.
"Thirty bottles a spot, that's 270 bottles, easy, I don't know where those went. Confetti everywhere, women everywhere.
"Night's over, I'm like, 'I'm pooped man, peace out'.
"He's like 'going to sleep? Oh no we're not going to sleep, man.' This went on for two days and I didn't see him sleep once."
Kelly, real name Colson Baker, had previously told of a worrying incident when he was left out of his mind on drugs after asking Diddy, 54, for a sleeping aid.
RadarOnline.com revealed he turned to his pal and music mogul - who signed him to his label Bad Boy Records in 2011 - for help to get some shut-eye on a flight.
But instead, the rapper - formally known as Puff Daddy - gave him a mind-bending substance that had the opposite effect of the calming night's sleep he was craving.
The resurfaced clip posted by the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, Kelly said: "I'd smoked something that Puff had given me. It was as if I had partied, like, three nights straight.
"I was like, 'I'm about to go to the airport - I need something that'll knock me out.'
"It totally did the opposite. I was doing crazy dance moves to the weirdest music for 20 minutes straight, like, while he was on the phone. And I was just outside the window looking in while he was looking at me like, 'Man, this kid’s nuts.’”
Diddy, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges, was heard speaking from prison for the first tome on Monday during a birthday call with his children.
He was heard telling telling his kids he'd "see them soon" as he awaits an upcoming trial date.
An Instagram video uploaded on Monday showed Diddy's two-year-old daughter Love, who he shares with Dana Tran, joined by siblings D'Lila and Jessie, 17, Quincy, 33, Christian, 27, and Justin, 30, as they sang their dad Happy Birthday in front of a cake.
The rapper's voice was heard over the phone, saying: "I love y'all, I can't wait to see y'all. I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls, all of y'all, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong."
