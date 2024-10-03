Diddy's 'Insane' 8-STORY 'Freak Off' Party: Comic Says 'F---ing Crazy Sex Party' Got 'Wilder and Wilder' the 'Higher You Went'

During the September 29 episode of his "Jeff FM" podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal Wittek shared: "I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party".

Jeff Wittek has made a bombshell revelation, saying he witnessed people having sex at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs ’ infamous "f---ing crazy" parties back in 2010.

Wittek was allowed to stay at the after-party and he got 'f---ing drunk' and 'it's just crazy'.

The 34-year-old comedian revealed to guest Mike Majlak that he first crossed paths with the disgraced rapper thanks to one of his ex-girlfriends, who landed a role in a Diddy music video and invited Wittek to tag along.

Wittek, 34, recalled: "A 'freak off' party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went the weirder s--- was".

"He was going to dump all that bulk lube on you, dude," Majlak joked, referencing the 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube seized during the raids on Diddy's homes .

With the recent sexual assault allegations swirling around Diddy, Wittek and Majlak couldn’t help but wonder if the Bad Boyz Records founder had other intentions.

But the situation took a turn when they showed up on set – Wittek claims Diddy immediately "pulled (his girlfriend) to the back" and demanded to know why she had brought him along.

Wittek, who was around 20 at the time of the alleged party, was allowed to stick around for the day and they were invited to the after-party.

The comedian thought it was going to be a "normal party," he said, but soon realized he was wrong when his girlfriend and her friend came out wearing "lingerie with their nipples showing through".

"They were like, 'You don't understand these Diddy parties,'" he recalled. "And I did not understand because I saw live sex happen that night and that's the first time I've ever seen that happen in my life".