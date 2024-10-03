Your tip
Diddy's 'Insane' 8-STORY 'Freak Off' Party: Comic Says 'F---ing Crazy Sex Party' Got 'Wilder and Wilder' the 'Higher You Went'

‘I Saw Live Sex!’ Jeff Wittek Drops Bombshell on Diddy’s Wild Parties
Source: Jeff FM/YouTube; MEGA

Jeff Wittek (left) claimed he saw ‘live sex’ at a party hosted by Diddy in 2010.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Jeff Wittek has made a bombshell revelation, saying he witnessed people having sex at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ infamous "f---ing crazy" parties back in 2010.

During the September 29 episode of his "Jeff FM" podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal Wittek shared: "I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party".

'I Saw Live Sex!' Jeff Wittek Drops Bombshell on Diddy's Wild Parties
Source: Jeff FM/YouTube

Wittek was allowed to stay at the after-party and he got 'f---ing drunk' and 'it's just crazy'.

Wittek, 34, recalled: "A 'freak off' party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went the weirder s--- was".

The 34-year-old comedian revealed to guest Mike Majlak that he first crossed paths with the disgraced rapper thanks to one of his ex-girlfriends, who landed a role in a Diddy music video and invited Wittek to tag along.

'I Saw Live Sex!' Jeff Wittek Drops Bombshell on Diddy's Wild Parties
Source: MEGA

Diddy pictured here while overlooking one of his notorious 'White Parties'.

But the situation took a turn when they showed up on set – Wittek claims Diddy immediately "pulled (his girlfriend) to the back" and demanded to know why she had brought him along.

With the recent sexual assault allegations swirling around Diddy, Wittek and Majlak couldn’t help but wonder if the Bad Boyz Records founder had other intentions.

"He was going to dump all that bulk lube on you, dude," Majlak joked, referencing the 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube seized during the raids on Diddy's homes.

'I Saw Live Sex!' Jeff Wittek Drops Bombshell on Diddy's Wild Parties
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel earlier this month.

Wittek, who was around 20 at the time of the alleged party, was allowed to stick around for the day and they were invited to the after-party.

The comedian thought it was going to be a "normal party," he said, but soon realized he was wrong when his girlfriend and her friend came out wearing "lingerie with their nipples showing through".

"They were like, 'You don't understand these Diddy parties,'" he recalled. "And I did not understand because I saw live sex happen that night and that's the first time I've ever seen that happen in my life".

'I Saw Live Sex!' Jeff Wittek Drops Bombshell on Diddy's Wild Parties
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Tony Buzbee speaks at the press conference on Tuesday.

When asked if he took part, the YouTuber said: "No, but I got f---ing drunk there and it’s just crazy."

Combs, 54, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".

Since his arrest, more people have come forward about their alleged experiences with Diddy, including an Oct. 1 press conference with attorney Tony Buzbee, who announced he is representing 120 people who claim the rapper sexually assaulted them during the past 30 years.

Of the 120 alleged victims, 25 of them were minors at the time of the incident – including the youngest being just 9 years old.

In a statement, one of Diddy's attorneys, Erica Wolff, said: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors".

