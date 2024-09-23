Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Ex Ray J Opens Up About Diddy's 'Freak Off' Parties — as Reality Star's Lawyer Slaps X User With Cease and Desist Over Video 'Blackmail' Claims

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian, Ray J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J has discussed attending Diddy's parties as the reality star's lawyer fired off a cease and desist letter over accusations she was under FBI investigation.

By:

Sept. 23 2024

Kim Kardashian's infamous ex-boyfriend Ray J has opened up about his experience partying with Sean "Diddy" Combs after the music mogul's arrest on federal sex crime charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the RnB singer, who famously filmed a sex tape with the reality star, claimed he "never knew" about Combs' alleged "freak-offs" at the center of his federal indictment.

The revelation from Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., came as Kardashian's lawyer sent a social media user a cease and desist letter over claims she was involved in Combs' X-rated recording and was under FBI investigation.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian
Ray J famously dated Kim Kardashian, whom he made a sex tape with that was later leaked.

Norwood has known Combs for years – and at one point considered him a mentor.

During an appearance on NewsNation host Chris Cuomo's program, the singer said he was "shocked" by Combs' allegations.

At the center of the mogul's indictment were alleged "freak-offs" in which Combs was accused of coercing female victims and hired male prostitutes into sex acts which sometimes lasted for days.

Combs was further accused of filming the "freak-offs". He has pleaded not guilty to the three federal charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ray J
The RnB singer said he was "shocked" to hear the allegations against Combs.

When asked about Combs' allegations, Norwood said: "We've never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I've never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed.

"And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense. Like you all wanted to go and have a good time at a Diddy party."

He added many in the industry attended Combs' infamous parties to be "inspired" and go to work the next day after enjoying a night out.

Now, the One Wish singer claims many who attended the events are still trying to "digest" the allegations against Combs.

Ray J
Ray J also claimed he "never knew" about the "freak-offs" allegedly orchestrated by Combs.

He also claimed while the allegations were not "factual yet", the suspected crimes were still "hurtful and confusing" for those who personally knew the mogul.

Norwood added: "We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we're in right now."

Meanwhile, his one-time ex-girlfriend is among the long list of entertainers who have been roped into Combs' sex scandal by association with the mogul.

Kim Kardashian
Kardashian's lawyer sent a cease and desist letter to social media user ShadowofEzra after they claimed she was under FBI investigation.

While Kardashian was not named in the indictment nor charged, X user ShadowofEzra shared a video insinuating the Skims founder was under federal investigation – prompting her lawyer, Christina Davis, to fire off a cease and desist letter.

The X user shared a screenshot of the letter along with the caption: "Kim Kardashian's lawyer hit me with a cease and desist after I posted a video where someone suggested she might be under FBI investigation for blackmail, drugging men, and possibly being involved in the infamous Diddy tapes.

"Their threats and intimidation are pointless – nothing can stop what's about to unfold. "Let me be clear: if I suddenly go silent, I am not suicidal. "I've now become a target of Balenciaga's most powerful partner."

Kardashian's lawyer sent a cease and desist letter over an X account's claims about the reality star being involved in Combs' sex scandal.

Davis' letter demanded ShadowofEzra to "immediately cease and desist from publishing false and defamatory statements" about Kardashian on their X account.

The letter continued: "Your post as detailed in the attached letter plays a video that makes a slew of false disturbing statements, including that Ms. Kardashian is being investigated by the FBI, in evidence recovered from P. Diddy's home, and committed crimes including blackmail, theft and drugging men."

Kardashian's lawyer added the claims were "categorically false" and "illegal" while demanding the video be removed from the user's X account.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kardashian's reps for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

