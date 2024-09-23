Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Ex Ray J Opens Up About Diddy's 'Freak Off' Parties — as Reality Star's Lawyer Slaps X User With Cease and Desist Over Video 'Blackmail' Claims

Kim Kardashian's infamous ex-boyfriend Ray J has opened up about his experience partying with Sean "Diddy" Combs after the music mogul's arrest on federal sex crime charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the RnB singer, who famously filmed a sex tape with the reality star, claimed he "never knew" about Combs' alleged "freak-offs" at the center of his federal indictment.

The revelation from Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., came as Kardashian's lawyer sent a social media user a cease and desist letter over claims she was involved in Combs' X-rated recording and was under FBI investigation.