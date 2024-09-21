Inside Disgraced Diddy's Star-Studded Parties: Photos Surface From Rapper's Hamptons Bash After Depraved 'Freak-Offs' Alleged in Indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs was once viewed as a "modern-day Gatsby" whose extravagant A-list parties were hailed as legendary. But these get-togethers emerged in a new light after the hip hop producer was slapped with a federal sex trafficking indictment detailing the depraved "freak-offs" he's been accused of orchestrating.

RadarOnline.com obtained photos from one of Diddy's star-studded soirees, showing the likes of Leonardo Dicaprio, Chevy Chase and Regis Philbin schmoozing at his swanky beachfront mansion in the Hamptons in 1999.

A photojournalist also claimed to have spotted Diddy and his ex, Jennifer Lopez, getting cozy at the bash around the time they began dating.