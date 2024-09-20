Your tip
Demi Moore

Demi Moore Rages She Was 'Shamed' Over Raunchy Role That Earned Actress $12.5M: 'It Was As If I Had Betrayed Women'

demi moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore opened up about the backlash she faced after becoming the world highest-paid actress with her starring role in the steamy 1996 comedy, 'Striptease'.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Demi Moore is sounding off about the backlash she faced after becoming the world highest-paid actress with her starring role in the steamy 1996 comedy, Striptease.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Moore blasted critics who "shamed" her decision to flaunt her figure on screen for a major payday, arguing it should have been viewed as a victory for women in Hollywood.

The actress, 61, said she suspected the backlash had little to do with her performance and more with society’s discomfort over her portrayal of an erotic dancer in the 90's — especially when it came with a record-breaking paycheck.

Moore raked in a staggering $12.5million to play Erin Grant, a single mom who turns to stripping in an effort to make enough money to win custody of her daughter.

In a candid interview on The New York Times podcast The Interview, the Ghost star chided those who judged her, explaining: “What was interesting is that when I became the highest-paid actress, people chose to tear me down.

Noting the larger income disparity between men and women at the time, she added: "It wasn’t personal. I think anyone in my shoes—the first woman to really break through that pay gap—would have been targeted.

demi moore
Source: MEGA

Moore said: 'With 'Striptease', it was as if I had betrayed women, and with 'G.I. Jane', it was as if I had betrayed men'.

"But because I did a film that was dealing with the world of stripping and the body, I was extremely shamed."

The actress, who also fielded sexist remarks over her masculine appearance in 1997's G.I. Jane, explained: "With Striptease, it was as if I had betrayed women, and with G.I. Jane, it was as if I had betrayed men."

In another recent interview, Moore told Variety her impressive Striptease salary was "so powerful for me because it wasn’t just about me; it was about changing the playing field for all women. But because I was portraying a stripper, I betrayed women."

Despite feeling empowered, she said: "The narrative quickly became, 'Well, she’s only getting paid that number because she’s playing a stripper.' It hit me really hard.

channing tatum ghosted demi moore whoopi goldberg remake
Source: MEGA

The actress was paid $12.5million for her role in 'Striptease'.

"But at the same time, I understood that anybody who steps out first is going to take the hit. That goes for anybody challenging the status quo."

Moore also recalled the massive paychecks her husband at the time, Bruce Willis, was earning for his blockbuster movies, saying: "It wasn’t about comparing myself to him...It was really more about, 'Why shouldn't I? If I’m doing the same amount of work, why shouldn't I?'"

Referencing a 1991 Vanity Fair photoshoot she did seven months pregnant, Moore said: "And it’s no different than when I did the cover for Vanity Fair pregnant. I didn’t understand why it was such a big deal, why women when they were pregnant needed to be hidden.

demi moore
Source: MEGA

Her latest movie, 'The Substance', came out this week.

"Why is it that we have to deny that we had sex? That’s the fear, right, that if you show your belly, that means, oh, my gosh, you’ve had sex."

Leaving the past behind, the actress went on to confess she was embracing her imperfections in her latest project, gory sci fi flick The Substance, out this week.

Moore said of the "over-the-top body-horror thriller", as described by Slate: "I knew there were going to be shots that highlighted my flaws, but those allowed me to find acceptance and appreciation in myself.

"It was about surrendering. I had to let go of any parts of me that value perfection."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

