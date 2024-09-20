Demi Moore Rages She Was 'Shamed' Over Raunchy Role That Earned Actress $12.5M: 'It Was As If I Had Betrayed Women'

Demi Moore is sounding off about the backlash she faced after becoming the world highest-paid actress with her starring role in the steamy 1996 comedy, Striptease.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Moore blasted critics who "shamed" her decision to flaunt her figure on screen for a major payday, arguing it should have been viewed as a victory for women in Hollywood.

The actress, 61, said she suspected the backlash had little to do with her performance and more with society’s discomfort over her portrayal of an erotic dancer in the 90's — especially when it came with a record-breaking paycheck.