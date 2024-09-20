Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Numbing Pain of Ben Affleck Split With Booze': Pals Fear 'She is Self-Medicating'
Jennifer Lopez has apparently tried to numb the pain of her marriage to Ben Affleck ending with booze.
Insiders claimed her inner circle have grown seriously concerned and terrified she'll plunge into a dark abyss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
J Lo, 55, was recently seen knocking back a glass of her Delola Margarita cocktail on her Instagram page – and sources claimed she "needed" the liquid courage before meeting up with her estranged husband on September 4.
The source said: "The fact she needed booze in her belly before her latest meeting with Ben kind of says it all.
"She appears to be self-medicating and unable to handle the raw reality of this divorce without some type of pick-me-up."
They added: "She used to only drink socially, but not it's a bigger part of her daily routine and the cocktails she mixes up are apparently lethally strong."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the This Is Me ...Now singer and Affleck, 52, who first split in 2004, rekindled their romance in July 2021 and walked down the aisle a year later – only to split again in April 2024.
An insider noted: "J Lo was not prepared for this breakup.
"She genuinely thought they would work through their troubles, but Ben just threw in the towel and walked.
"He's left her totally wrecked."
J Lo was clobbered a major backlash in 2023 when she launched her alcohol line. Fans slammed her venture as a "cash grab" due to her long-time rep as a teetotaler.
Critics also felt the launch was insensitive due to her then-husband's well-known issues with alcohol and multiple rehab stints.
But J Lo quickly shot back that after years of avoiding alcohol she'd taken up social drinking.
She explained: "I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink. What's she doing with a cocktail line?'
"That was true for a long time. I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past ten, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail."
Since then, the singer has sparked fears among her inner circle, who expressed concerns about her "social" drinking turning into a risky habit.
An insider said: "She's really struggling emotionally right now and the big worry among her friends is that she's using alcohol as a crutch.
"J Lo's saying a few drinks to take the edge off is the least she deserves, which is a fair point – but it seems so out of character."
While J Lo was said to be "humiliated" over the split, other sources claimed the Gone Girl actor had to "quit" their marriage because her "glam lifestyle" was putting his "sobriety at risk".
Our source said: “The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."
They noted while J Lo may be able to enjoy the "occasional cocktail", "there's no middle ground" for addicts like Affleck.
The source added: "It's really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."
