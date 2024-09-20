Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Numbing Pain of Ben Affleck Split With Booze': Pals Fear 'She is Self-Medicating'

Jennifer Lopez has apparently tried to numb the pain of her marriage to Ben Affleck ending with booze.

Insiders claimed her inner circle have grown seriously concerned and terrified she'll plunge into a dark abyss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

J Lo, 55, was recently seen knocking back a glass of her Delola Margarita cocktail on her Instagram page – and sources claimed she "needed" the liquid courage before meeting up with her estranged husband on September 4.