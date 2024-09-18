Your tip
J Lo 'Ready to Record Heartbreak Album' After Ben Affleck Split: 'It Will Be Her Most Emotional Record Yet'

j lo ready to record heartbreak album after ben affleck split it will be her most emotional record yet pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez will document her divorce in new music tipped to be 'her most emotional yet'.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez will make a "breakup album" about her split from Ben Affleck.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's new music will be her "most emotional yet" and fans will be able to get "the real story" behind her separation, which was confirmed last month when she filed for divorce.

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: By: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their split last month.

Music insiders are comparing her new material to Justin Timberlake hit Cry Me A River, penned following his split from Britney Spears.

A source told The U.S Sun: "This album is going to be all about heartbreak. Fans are going to get the real story through her music.

"Jen really wants that Cry Me A River-type ballad."

Source: MEGA

Lopez was pictured arriving to a family day out at the Beverly Hills hotel with her ex-husband.

j lo ready to record heartbreak album after ben affleck split it will be her most emotional record yet
Source: MEGA

Affleck looked in good spirits and reportedly "couldn't keep his hands off" Lopez who was still wearing wedding ring.

Lopez, 55, was spotted with Affleck, 52, last weekend, their first public outing since kicking off divorce proceedings.

They were seen enjoying a day with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel, arriving in the same vehicle, and the diva appeared to still be wearing her wedding ring.

According to Page Six, the former couple seemed on good terms, so much so, a source said: "Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off" the singer.

They also said the couple has "always had a lot of sexual chemistry", adding: "That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another."

The source continued: "It was Affleck’s idea to meet there. He wanted to show that they are friendly exes. He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there."

As well as making new music, the Jenny From The Block hitmaker was also focussing on an upcoming film.

jennifer lopez ben affleck reunite brunch kissing holding hands
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years before announcing divorce.

The U.S Sun source added: "She needs to be working. She's happiest when she's working."

Lopez listed her separation date with Affleck as April 26, 2024, in divorce documents.

She filed on August 20, which is the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony which they held in Georgia.

The singer did not reference any prenuptial agreement in the filing, adding weight to the claim they did not have one in place.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa has urged the The Wedding Planner star to avoid starting a new relationship following her split from Affleck.

They broke up after less than a year of marriage in 1998, with the Cuban actor, 50, citing Lopez’s desire for fame as the catalyst for the split.

Source: MEGA

Lopez will also be focussing on upcoming film projects as well as her music.

He believed when his former wife was ready to move on with somebody else, she should keep it private.

Asked what his advice to Lopez would be, he told Daily Mail: "Stay single for a while, take 12 months off.

"If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ­married again.

"She has an amazing career and she’s a hard-working, beautiful woman, but when you’re with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

